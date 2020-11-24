back
Nusrat Jahan Weighs In On The “Love Jihad” Debate
When asked what she thought of the proposed laws against “love jihad” in five states, this is what the Trinamool Congress MP had to say.
24/11/2020 4:07 PM
111 comments
Prashant M.4 hours
Haat b c chutiya aurat 😂😂😂
Nasrin B.4 hours
Bjp goverment n thy minister only knws to divide n rule ...
Nishant S.6 hours
Madam yai sab isi lia kha rahi ha ki kisi hindu se shadi ki hai agar just iska ulta hota toa abhi tak madam kisi बक्से mai bandh milti. Madam act dhoka dene walo ke khilaf banaya gaya ha na ki kisi or ke
Sare G.9 hours
Holding the mic like that.. Rockstar.. :)
Tina H.11 hours
She wants to eat that mic
Sayandeep S.18 hours
This law is not stopping inter-religious marriage.It only stops UNWILLING conversion.Willingly conversion can happen by submitting a legal draft to the magistrate one month early.. Ignorant and undeserving Politicians like Nushrant Jahan whose only source of knowledge is perhaps Twitter and Facebook is misinterpreting the bill totally...
Sameer S.19 hours
Unfortunate is every kind of creature are discussing the word jehad without understanding the meaning of it...
Vinod S.a day
Very true !! The law is against the fake identify before the marriage !! It's the right of a person to be in love with out any cheating in identifications !!
Ali I.a day
India has become such a bewildered state under modi's regime that it's acting tacitly on direction of some hindutva facists as on one side top court decriminalized the adultery and legalized the homosexual marriages while on other side they've been bringing bills against concious religious conversions of hindu girls for marriage with imprisonment of 10 years. Such a shame BjP's bringing to the face of world's biggest democracy👎🏻
Kareem M.a day
barbaric politicians encashing religions and castes to survive in politics and wield power. They don't bother about millions of jobless youngsters or poverty stricken families. People are easily fooled by these gymmics. Let people decide what they want in life..whom to love, what to eat, faith to believe....
James K.a day
Yes absolutely right dnt mix with political and religion
Adv A.2 days
People are taking love jihad bill as against inter-faith marriages, which is not the case. Kindly read it once before making an opinion.
Shaikh S.2 days
Nusrat Jahan you are absolutely right👏👏
Trilochan M.2 days
What you are saying about love is absolutely wonderful 👏 but when this pure and honest emotion is used for religious conversations.. What are your views ? Its coined as "Love Jihad" where Love is being misused. Why converting someone's religion when one's not willing to, I am a great admirer of your boldness and honesty but this statement on LJ is absolutely hypocritical. I am disappointed that you also have selective closed 👀 and 👂
Kiling P.2 days
Desperate attention seeking lady. Talking about west Bengal states did she even read history. Due to religion segregation conversion and all, a new country called Muslim dominated Bangladesh was carved out from pre independent Bengal region.
Anneli F.2 days
I like this girl ... it’s a breath of fresh air
Ricky K.2 days
Lol noob. The law says forcefully conversion is wrong. Aa jate hai speech dene😂
Chandrakant A.2 days
People who admire her and vote for her must be illiterate like herself. If she read the proposed bill it was nowhere mentioned that inter religion marriages are being invalidated but unlawfully conversions just for marriage or marriage for conversation is being stopped through this bill. It was not any hindu politician or hindu priest condemned her wearing sindoor, saree or bangles it was fatwa released by mullas against her outfit. So she should first teach her own people about the choices how to let live.
Anup K.2 days
ye nahi modern education bol rahi hai. Aisi hi logon ko gande love jihadiyon ko badhaava milta hai. Is bol se inke character kaa andaaza lagaya jaa sakta hai.
Priyanka K.2 days
Law is against ‘forced conversion’ not willfull. A bright young aspirational girl was murdered in broad daylight because she refused to convert and marry by force. Culprit is roaming free despite everything recorded on camera. This is ‘ love jihad’. Facts right please