Officials Inspect Ammonium Nitrate Containers From 2015
Environmentalists in India raised an alarm after 700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was found stored in a Chennai container since 2015. 😲
08/07/2020 2:57 PM
35 comments
Jaswant S.16 hours
Ammoinum nitrate is dangerous and hatred spread by A and N is also great..so this will be used for fertilizer and lot of money will be given to farmers and making 101 different guns Raffle chapter closed and stone laid in presence of Rss head minus miss call baba and 20 lakh crore khhalas. Give more chanda interms of car sewa not kar sewa .bhio aur bhino apki raksha ke liye 5 aaa gaye hain. Baki 5tr ecnomy ke baad see mandir on 5 ke sika per and 5rs wala biscuit. Nai scheme is pharo aur prabhu ke guun gao.
Nella C.a day
these fools🤦🙄
Aroti B.a day
Wow amazing
Gaurav S.a day
U shld spread better news than spreading unnecessary Chaos abt India
Kunta T.2 days
U all have to pray for Chennai also..
Vikash M.2 days
Why were BRUT not concerned of Ammonium nitrate till now ? Yo came to know it once the explosion took place in Lebanon
Bijay S.2 days
Good
Mallesham G.2 days
Someone might wanted to make for 75years of atombomb dropped in Hiroshima.
Robed A.2 days
ஆக எடப்பாடி பதவி விலக வேண்டும் 😁😀
Devanshi P.2 days
Auctioned soon like when?? It took the government 5years to throw light on this seriously!!!!!!!!!
Satish K.2 days
I request govt of India to look into the areas where ammonium nitrate are stored and take strict action against it so that we could avoid such incidents should not happens
Aditya B.2 days
Jab Explosions hoga tab Modiji Masterstroke plan lega.....tab tak Baithe raho ghar pe karte raho intezar kisi ka marneka....🙂 Isme modiji ka kush dosh nehi hai...Kucch Accha hua modiji ne kia ha Kuch Bura hua to Us state government ka galti hai....
Rajesh S.2 days
Shame on India
Kishore I.3 days
The storage is safe & it lately got inspected & the remaining stock will be used for fertilizer. It's absolutely safe in Chennai
Ferha F.3 days
beirut toxic ship came from Russia.. who knows.. if this was planned..
Atal C.3 days
I think there are lots of us watching it Here.... ... But If anyone can bring it to the Govt. That's the Real thing... Or Yahn fb Comment se Kuch jyda Likhne se kisi ko blame krne m fyida nahi. H... So Agr Essa Kuch ho sakta h.. Toh krte h 👍
Shanmugam P.3 days
In India illegal is very legal 😊😊😊😊
Sunil V.3 days
Modi chor hai
Ekta S.3 days
Suggu Bhu Tiwary
Sahana Y.3 days
Safety of citizens to be the priority