Officials Inspect Ammonium Nitrate Containers From 2015

Environmentalists in India raised an alarm after 700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was found stored in a Chennai container since 2015. 😲

08/07/2020 2:57 PM
35 comments

  • Jaswant S.
    16 hours

    Ammoinum nitrate is dangerous and hatred spread by A and N is also great..so this will be used for fertilizer and lot of money will be given to farmers and making 101 different guns Raffle chapter closed and stone laid in presence of Rss head minus miss call baba and 20 lakh crore khhalas. Give more chanda interms of car sewa not kar sewa .bhio aur bhino apki raksha ke liye 5 aaa gaye hain. Baki 5tr ecnomy ke baad see mandir on 5 ke sika per and 5rs wala biscuit. Nai scheme is pharo aur prabhu ke guun gao.

  • Nella C.
    a day

    these fools🤦🙄

  • Aroti B.
    a day

    Wow amazing

  • Gaurav S.
    a day

    U shld spread better news than spreading unnecessary Chaos abt India

  • Kunta T.
    2 days

    U all have to pray for Chennai also..

  • Vikash M.
    2 days

    Why were BRUT not concerned of Ammonium nitrate till now ? Yo came to know it once the explosion took place in Lebanon

  • Bijay S.
    2 days

    Good

  • Mallesham G.
    2 days

    Someone might wanted to make for 75years of atombomb dropped in Hiroshima.

  • Robed A.
    2 days

    ஆக எடப்பாடி பதவி விலக வேண்டும் 😁😀

  • Devanshi P.
    2 days

    Auctioned soon like when?? It took the government 5years to throw light on this seriously!!!!!!!!!

  • Satish K.
    2 days

    I request govt of India to look into the areas where ammonium nitrate are stored and take strict action against it so that we could avoid such incidents should not happens

  • Aditya B.
    2 days

    Jab Explosions hoga tab Modiji Masterstroke plan lega.....tab tak Baithe raho ghar pe karte raho intezar kisi ka marneka....🙂 Isme modiji ka kush dosh nehi hai...Kucch Accha hua modiji ne kia ha Kuch Bura hua to Us state government ka galti hai....

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Shame on India

  • Kishore I.
    3 days

    The storage is safe & it lately got inspected & the remaining stock will be used for fertilizer. It's absolutely safe in Chennai

  • Ferha F.
    3 days

    beirut toxic ship came from Russia.. who knows.. if this was planned..

  • Atal C.
    3 days

    I think there are lots of us watching it Here.... ... But If anyone can bring it to the Govt. That's the Real thing... Or Yahn fb Comment se Kuch jyda Likhne se kisi ko blame krne m fyida nahi. H... So Agr Essa Kuch ho sakta h.. Toh krte h 👍

  • Shanmugam P.
    3 days

    In India illegal is very legal 😊😊😊😊

  • Sunil V.
    3 days

    Modi chor hai

  • Ekta S.
    3 days

    Suggu Bhu Tiwary

  • Sahana Y.
    3 days

    Safety of citizens to be the priority

