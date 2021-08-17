back

Olympics Inspire Kids Across The World

These kids have their sights set on gold — and training begins now. 🏋🏽‍♀️🤸🏽‍♂️

17/08/2021 11:35 AMupdated: 17/08/2021 11:37 AM
8 comments

  • Jay U.
    a day

    And after winning gold, they whither away …….

  • Urmila D.
    2 days

    Enjoyed kids Olympics ❤❤🌹🌹👍👌

  • Julid P.
    2 days

    Olympics has inspired the kids

  • Sameer K.
    2 days

    Bhakts MC inse kuch seekho

  • Rwanjui S.
    2 days

    Hamare yaha to saehra dikhakar video bana raha hai ...

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    I hope these kids can enjoy their childhood.

  • Brut India
    2 days

    After the Olympics, 71% of parents in India now support their children taking up non-cricket sports, reveals this survey: https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/story/olympics-effect-india-parents-kids-non-cricket-sports-1839477-2021-08-11

  • Khaphuihha C.
    2 days

    First time