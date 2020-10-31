back
Omar Abdullah Questions Centre's Move To Change J&K Land Laws
"They erased our identity." Days after the Centre notified new land laws in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah strongly criticised the move at a National Conference function.
31/10/2020 5:27 AM
- 63.1K
- 587
- 139
- 5:25
134 comments
Laykey S.3 days
I feel sad for Kashmir. But sooner under bjp govt same will happen to my beloved state meghalaya. That the idea of bjp .
Susanta B.3 days
Kashmir kabhi tumhara tha nahi kathmullon 😠😠 Sanatan dharm ke the aur rahenge
Hiralal P.3 days
All KASHMIRIS can legally buy land and properties in INDIA; they are allowed to live and settle down permanently in INDIA; they are at.leberty to enjoy these facilities.But when other INDIAN CITIZENS want to share with them land and properties,they are reluctant to share,they claim land and properties entirely belong to KASHMIRI and also no permanent settlement.These three MUSKETEERS, MR.FARUKH ABDULLAH, MR. OMAR ABDULLAH and MEHBUBA MUKTI strongly opposed to abrogation of KASHMIR article 370; they should be despatched to Pakistan as un wanted goods without any charge.
Adhip M.4 days
Kashmir was always Hindu.
Rns S.4 days
Stupid
Naveen K.4 days
Mehbooba o meri mehbooba .......Baap or beta ......enjoyed full life .....now they need rest .....they are responsible for kashmiries Bloodshed....everything happend under theirs eye's.
Vidya S.4 days
These three so called leaders of Kashmir, everyone knows should be put behind bars again. They are anti nationals.
Rajesh S.4 days
Woh tumhari Tarah गद्दार नहीं है
Pratap B.4 days
U r most wanted stupidity in India better go to NASA n experience u idealogy.he bigger than osma bin Laden terrorist men for jummun n Kashmir n for India.
हिंदुस्तान क.4 days
Chup kr pakistan jao jai hind
Sayma S.4 days
Double faced muslims 😂😂
Parvinder S.4 days
Why you add sad music in it? Brut is leftist page
Kay S.5 days
Bloody Cheap Human being. Guess he has gone blind about the fact of so many KP’s being chased out of their own homes and the women n females were raped n brutally murdered while men were shot dead point blank. Seems like he has gone senile. Sick harami. Has balls only to produce children and not to capture a guy like Bitta who has killed more than 100 innocent people and still roaming freely, and has the audacity Why a different rule for Kashmir??? Bloody Scum
Mintu S.5 days
Ese neta desh ko bechte he...😡😡
Shivam B.5 days
Tell about roshni act
Girish D.5 days
He needs to speak about Roshni Act of Jammu and Kashmir.
Deepak D.5 days
Just like the way you cry at least Kashmiri hindus can get their lands again
Manish G.5 days
Gàddar
Sanjoy S.5 days
👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎
Vicky K.5 days
Tumhe pakistan chala jana chahiye. Jinna ki ollad