On CCTV: Delhi Mom Fights Kidnappers

This footage of two men trying to abduct a 4-year-old girl was caught on CCTV camera. But there was more to the crime...

07/23/2020 1:27 PM
2103 comments

  • Chao B.
    23 minutes

    Hats off to the Brave mother..ths bastards shud kill

  • Nazm R.
    23 minutes

    such a brave mother👏

  • Smita D.
    23 minutes

    Hats of to the mother and the neighborhood..

  • Rajesh K.
    24 minutes

    Please don't believe any body

  • Sourav G.
    27 minutes

    Baacho ko akela maat choorna

  • Venna S.
    28 minutes

    Brave mother ,maa thuje salaam

  • Sonu S.
    31 minutes

    ऐसा हो सकता है बच्चों को संभाल कर रखो

  • Junaid B.
    34 minutes

    Burn them alive on street

  • Vijay K.
    35 minutes

    Encounter kar dena chahiye

  • Arun S.
    36 minutes

    They Dont cime back from prisr

  • Pamulapati B.
    38 minutes

    Super mom

  • Pooja A.
    38 minutes

    a mother can go beyond boudries for her kids n fmlyy❤❤

  • Amy B.
    41 minutes

    This made me very emotional Hats off to you MUM omg It was very scary to watch Just cannot apprehend that the Uncle plotted this Chi, I’m disgusted Neighbours did excellent job May God protect all our children 💞

  • Soumyashree B.
    43 minutes

    My god!!! Seriously bastards

  • Buddhima G.
    44 minutes

    Fuckers should have been killed then and there

  • Tahir M.
    an hour

    Salute to the mother.

  • Vasavi K.
    an hour

    Chitha cottandi aaa dhongalni

  • Patrick F.
    an hour

    Goodjob People. Butt i have a litle warn for you run for higer grond ,it looks like my mom is pist,water is coming

  • Sk F.
    an hour

    I love mum

  • Sk F.
    an hour

    I love my mum