On CCTV: Delhi Mom Fights Kidnappers

2103 comments
Chao B.23 minutes
Hats off to the Brave mother..ths bastards shud kill
Nazm R.23 minutes
such a brave mother👏
Smita D.23 minutes
Hats of to the mother and the neighborhood..
Rajesh K.24 minutes
Please don't believe any body
Sourav G.27 minutes
Baacho ko akela maat choorna
Venna S.28 minutes
Brave mother ,maa thuje salaam
Sonu S.31 minutes
ऐसा हो सकता है बच्चों को संभाल कर रखो
Junaid B.34 minutes
Burn them alive on street
Vijay K.35 minutes
Encounter kar dena chahiye
Arun S.36 minutes
They Dont cime back from prisr
Pamulapati B.38 minutes
Super mom
Pooja A.38 minutes
a mother can go beyond boudries for her kids n fmlyy❤❤
Amy B.41 minutes
This made me very emotional Hats off to you MUM omg It was very scary to watch Just cannot apprehend that the Uncle plotted this Chi, I’m disgusted Neighbours did excellent job May God protect all our children 💞
Soumyashree B.43 minutes
My god!!! Seriously bastards
Buddhima G.44 minutes
Fuckers should have been killed then and there
Tahir M.an hour
Salute to the mother.
Vasavi K.an hour
Chitha cottandi aaa dhongalni
Patrick F.an hour
Goodjob People. Butt i have a litle warn for you run for higer grond ,it looks like my mom is pist,water is coming
Sk F.an hour
I love mum
Sk F.an hour
I love my mum