On CCTV: Suspected Child-Theft Bid In Ludhiana
A four-year-old girl was sleeping next to her mother when this man crept into the frame. The CCTV footage revealed the reason behind the man’s subsequent arrest. 😰
09/20/2019 4:57 AM
- 842.3k
- 3.3k
- 199
152 comments
Kassidy K.11/05/2019 10:36
God is amazing 🙏🏾
Sioa H.11/04/2019 20:09
SLEEP IN YOUR HOUSE...my goodness
Liam B.11/04/2019 18:28
Put him in an oven
Denise P.11/03/2019 20:30
Sad
Debbie O.11/03/2019 16:40
God bless 🙏🙏🙏
Naz Z.11/03/2019 13:48
why that indian woman sleeping on the street????
Skedong B.11/03/2019 02:09
Land of crimes. Rapes,kidnapping and murders. Wth!!!
Jaslynn S.11/01/2019 17:55
I would love to see the whole world, but the world is a very evil place.
Shey D.11/01/2019 14:56
Kaloka kay pede matulog sa labas..
Fu M.11/01/2019 14:08
Too.many child girl was kidnapped , that's why the paedophile population is increasing , without getting caught.
Cherie L.10/31/2019 09:37
Ugh! I would never sleep! 😳😳
Harley C.10/31/2019 09:00
What is this world coming to God is watching everything . No wonder it's starting to fall appart.
Vince B.10/31/2019 08:35
Where is god?
Múhammàd H.10/31/2019 05:04
What does they actually do lifting or kidnapping a child??
Hui E.10/29/2019 05:23
睡在自己家外面😓
Pema C.10/18/2019 21:28
They both shud have dealt with him and tied him up and trashed him severely first and secured their child
Bebo N.10/18/2019 07:23
Sick india
Sandy F.10/18/2019 05:18
I'm thankful for the "Make My Day Law". It has worked out well for my family once and there has been a few others that I know of.
Awais K.10/17/2019 21:46
Allah tera shukar ... kisi maa say uski aulaad ko bicharnay nai dia. Alhamdolillah
Bryan N.10/17/2019 21:35
Why they’re sleeping outside the house??