On CCTV: Suspected Child-Theft Bid In Ludhiana

A four-year-old girl was sleeping next to her mother when this man crept into the frame. The CCTV footage revealed the reason behind the man’s subsequent arrest. 😰

09/20/2019 4:57 AM
  • 842.3k
  • 199

152 comments

  • Kassidy K.
    11/05/2019 10:36

    God is amazing 🙏🏾

  • Sioa H.
    11/04/2019 20:09

    SLEEP IN YOUR HOUSE...my goodness

  • Liam B.
    11/04/2019 18:28

    Put him in an oven

  • Denise P.
    11/03/2019 20:30

    Sad

  • Debbie O.
    11/03/2019 16:40

    God bless 🙏🙏🙏

  • Naz Z.
    11/03/2019 13:48

    why that indian woman sleeping on the street????

  • Skedong B.
    11/03/2019 02:09

    Land of crimes. Rapes,kidnapping and murders. Wth!!!

  • Jaslynn S.
    11/01/2019 17:55

    I would love to see the whole world, but the world is a very evil place.

  • Shey D.
    11/01/2019 14:56

    Kaloka kay pede matulog sa labas..

  • Fu M.
    11/01/2019 14:08

    Too.many child girl was kidnapped , that's why the paedophile population is increasing , without getting caught.

  • Cherie L.
    10/31/2019 09:37

    Ugh! I would never sleep! 😳😳

  • Harley C.
    10/31/2019 09:00

    What is this world coming to God is watching everything . No wonder it's starting to fall appart.

  • Vince B.
    10/31/2019 08:35

    Where is god?

  • Múhammàd H.
    10/31/2019 05:04

    What does they actually do lifting or kidnapping a child??

  • Hui E.
    10/29/2019 05:23

    睡在自己家外面😓

  • Pema C.
    10/18/2019 21:28

    They both shud have dealt with him and tied him up and trashed him severely first and secured their child

  • Bebo N.
    10/18/2019 07:23

    Sick india

  • Sandy F.
    10/18/2019 05:18

    I'm thankful for the "Make My Day Law". It has worked out well for my family once and there has been a few others that I know of.

  • Awais K.
    10/17/2019 21:46

    Allah tera shukar ... kisi maa say uski aulaad ko bicharnay nai dia. Alhamdolillah

  • Bryan N.
    10/17/2019 21:35

    Why they’re sleeping outside the house??