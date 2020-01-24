On The Right Track

This Mysuru school renovated two old coaches and turned them into classrooms 🚂
33 comments
Brut India2 days
In a school in Telangana, a teacher is helping her students understand consent, through an innovative method:
Swarna M.2 days
This is simply awesome. What a solution. 👏🙏
Deepa H.2 days
Really a big salute to the team
Moxeangel B.3 days
Amazing !!
Viji S.3 days
Very thoughtful
Shafan S.3 days
I feel shame , our country is so rich which they cannot construct a school ,it's a basic requirement of a society like everything, I am not into any party but look at Delhi government they gave huge priority for education and the government school scores more than private schools and existing part is that is happening in our country India
Ramakrishna J.3 days
Nice idea
Rohini J.3 days
Great initiative,
Madhu S.4 days
Very good
Tabraz A.4 days
It called Mysore
Mahenaz H.4 days
Amazing❣️
Surender K.4 days
👏👏👏👏👍🙏
Nishi T.4 days
Amazing work
Santwana H.4 days
Hats off to those who initiate first for development for education in remote village.
চঞ্চল স.4 days
🖤
Pauline K.4 days
Brilliant! 👏👏👏👏
Azeez L.4 days
Hats off to all those noble souls who were behind this innovative, useful and charming initiative.
Jeelan B.4 days
brilliant idea.
Itz N.4 days
Wow superbb👌
Sandhya S.4 days
1000 likes