On The Right Track

This Mysuru school renovated two old coaches and turned them into classrooms 🚂

01/24/2020 12:10 PMupdated: 01/24/2020 1:25 PM
33 comments

  • Brut India
    2 days

    In a school in Telangana, a teacher is helping her students understand consent, through an innovative method:

  • Swarna M.
    2 days

    This is simply awesome. What a solution. 👏🙏

  • Deepa H.
    2 days

    Really a big salute to the team

  • Moxeangel B.
    3 days

    Amazing !!

  • Viji S.
    3 days

    Very thoughtful

  • Shafan S.
    3 days

    I feel shame , our country is so rich which they cannot construct a school ,it's a basic requirement of a society like everything, I am not into any party but look at Delhi government they gave huge priority for education and the government school scores more than private schools and existing part is that is happening in our country India

  • Ramakrishna J.
    3 days

    Nice idea

  • Rohini J.
    3 days

    Great initiative,

  • Madhu S.
    4 days

    Very good

  • Tabraz A.
    4 days

    It called Mysore

  • Mahenaz H.
    4 days

    Amazing❣️

  • Surender K.
    4 days

    👏👏👏👏👍🙏

  • Nishi T.
    4 days

    Amazing work

  • Santwana H.
    4 days

    Hats off to those who initiate first for development for education in remote village.

  • চঞ্চল স.
    4 days

    🖤

  • Pauline K.
    4 days

    Brilliant! 👏👏👏👏

  • Azeez L.
    4 days

    Hats off to all those noble souls who were behind this innovative, useful and charming initiative.

  • Jeelan B.
    4 days

    brilliant idea.

  • Itz N.
    4 days

    Wow superbb👌

  • Sandhya S.
    4 days

    1000 likes