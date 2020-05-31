One Man's Lockdown, Another's Pain

The Dichotomy In The Deaths Of Faizan And Floyd
Adina S.3 days
Issshh 🥺
Girdhari L.3 days
A producer must read heading. It id bharat that is india vs hindustan
Gautam K.05/31/2020 01:17
Truth
Kamal K.05/29/2020 12:25
No words...😪
Rayan S.05/29/2020 03:31
1000 baar dekhu ye vedio... Tab bhi kam hi lag rha h...i am so emotional for my poor peoples
Akhil K.05/29/2020 02:24
Lockdown was rushed. It was not planned properly. That is the reason many foreigners were locked in india and migrant workers are suffering.
Sobia B.05/28/2020 18:23
It reminds me of those Bollywood actors who used to upload exercise videos while people were dying
Krishna P.05/28/2020 12:17
This is same in every country, not only in India.
Sudheer K.05/28/2020 12:15
Yes there are two India
DrNilesh R.05/27/2020 19:19
What we called great India, which is divided into different groups and nationality on the basis of caste, religion, region, language, etc. Though the country is divided on various lines but more glaring and visible division is seen on the basis of earning. What was explained by Karl Marx in Europe last century is most visible in the Asia and the worst is in the India. He said there are only two classes, one is a labour and another is a Master. Of the two one is an exploiter and another is being exploited by another which manifest into the rich and poor. Obviously every person, not earned wealth by illegal ways. Unfortunately, we are living in the country which has two nations, one for rich people, i.e. called the India and another is for poor people called the Bharat. Unless and until we r not ready to invest heavily in education and health with effective social schemes support situation should not change.
Hiteshwer S.05/27/2020 17:48
Very true @debjyotisaha
Achal U.05/27/2020 16:21
As a country, we have lost the battle against humanity, as a country we have lost the trust of poor souls !
Debosree M.05/27/2020 16:16
Heart breaking
शि व.05/27/2020 13:59
Irresponsible Reproduction...and No law enforcement to Adress the issue of Overpopulation
शि व.05/27/2020 13:58
Overpopulation...... Only we are responsible☝️
Abhishek S.05/27/2020 12:02
India and Bharat ke es Difference Ka Karan 1947 se ab tak ki Governance hai.
Doc F.05/27/2020 10:11
Sad reality
Faiz S.05/27/2020 10:05
Jinhone ne is desh ko develop kiya sadke banaye humare ghar banaye aaj unhe hi sadak par akela chod diya gaya kitni afsos ki baat hai. Apne aas paas sab jitna hosake help kare 10 rs 20 es jitna hosake apne nearest needy ko de sab aisa karenge to sabka bhala hoga.
Meena C.05/27/2020 07:05
👍
Gajanan B.05/27/2020 03:49
Very Painful