back
Online Classes: Strong Advice For Nosy Parents
Bangalore’s Dr Antony Robert Charles thinks it’s a bad idea to scrutinise school teachers during online classes. It's the same principle as doctors stopping patient’s family from entering the operation theatre, he argues.
08/24/2020 3:08 PM
- 2.5m
- 34.3k
- 2.5k
2178 comments
Ngawang P.2 hours
Very nicely said , I Respect your effort and concern, I am not a teacher but my younger sister is studying through online class, I always tell her everyone should be respectful their teacher , once you start disrespecting your teacher whatsoever teAching you get it will not fit in your brain, your teacher is not less than God!
Maya S.2 hours
Well said sir..thank you for your wonderful words..teachers hearing this will appreciate yourir sincere opinion...Though I am not a teacher I really pity the efforts they take to keep the class inspiring for the listening students..please understand the situation before criticizing ...Thank you once again :-) :-)
Jayasree S.2 hours
More than excellent discription
Suman D.3 hours
Absolutely correct sir👏
Sagaya J.3 hours
Nice . Very true' and practical .
Dr-Vinod M.3 hours
Well said Doctor, u nailed it.
Toshika G.4 hours
Thanks Sir, we need more sensitive parents respecting us teachers
Rekha S.4 hours
Well said sir🙏
Rohit R.4 hours
Well said doc👍🏻
Vandana P.5 hours
Very good sir..true respect for you ..
Gen D.5 hours
Makes sense although if Private schools keep on charging more its normal that parents would expect best. So some schools should be reasonable in increase as its covid mostly kids are home schooled
SFe G.5 hours
Salute to you Doctor for your respect & great understanding of the situation & of the teachers facing this kind of the mode of delivery of teaching. I hope parents hear you! God bless!
Krishna P.7 hours
Thank you sir. In india from Kashmir to kanyakumari the pronunciation is changing from one state to another, so that should not be a problem. The main part of learning is the concept should be clear.
Ashok P.7 hours
You nail it.. Sir...! ❤️🌹👌
Dentiste U.8 hours
Amazing fact
Hema K.8 hours
Thank you sir for your patience in explaining how the parents think. I am also a parent of 7 year old daughter.we are also having classes in Whatsup.teachers are doing good job.we are from Secunderabad.ours is missionary school.they are teaching well.as a parent l am happy.my daughter is in second class.🙏
Nidhi G.9 hours
Very true sir
Supriya K.9 hours
Totally,agreed.same as urs child my daughter is also doing so plz dnt hovering around.... thank you.
Poonam G.10 hours
I highly appreciate your efforts .
Panchal H.10 hours
But why only in India is not allowed to watch a operation live other country do allowed in side the operation theaters one person who's close to the Petion..so we also know that what doctor's are doing with petions.... It's is legally...