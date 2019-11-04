back
Only God Can Save Delhi From Pollution?
“Let’s make Lord Indra happy.” Delhi needed urgent saving… from rising pollution and the solution proposed by this Uttar Pradesh minister. 😑
11/04/2019 1:26 PM
274 comments
Kishan S.12/01/2019 11:26
all politician are motherfucker 🖕🖕fuck politician fuck politics 🖕🖕🖕🖕
Arkaprava A.12/01/2019 09:07
He told 100 % right....havan is the solution towards pollution....don't spread your Communist mentality , Brutt.
Ankit C.12/01/2019 07:59
wow 😂
Jaisonjames J.12/01/2019 05:40
You should see Tamil Nadu minister . covered river with thermocl .I hate to live amongst these creepy guys.
Ak S.12/01/2019 05:04
Aur haa Rajasthan ke jitne bhi registhan he aur Jahan bhi baris nahi Hoti baha mahayagya ho to baha flood lai ja sakti he aur hum Apne kheto me tubell se pani lagayrge bs yagya kr dege
Shangam Z.12/01/2019 04:03
This is y india sucks.because of this people
Amit B.12/01/2019 01:29
Thank you .
Mithun K.11/30/2019 23:56
Dunghead to the core. He is a born idiot. Kudos to people who elected this dumbo.
Gaikulung C.11/30/2019 23:36
In india the northern people are most hopeless people . Most polluted region in india......And hindu religion is going down on the drainage! this things doesnt happen with south indians and northeast indians.....Within no time capital of india will have to shift too bcz of rising polution! people are still waiting for the time when they wont be able breath anymore! North india should grow up soon or suffer!
Akbar B.11/30/2019 18:00
Ye sab chutyonko nikalke educated youngsters ko ministers banna chahiye
Mung P.11/30/2019 15:37
Strange things always happen in UP 😂
Manash L.11/30/2019 10:40
Gawaaaaaar
Bota B.11/30/2019 09:14
Nahi Hoga... Inse tho Bilkul Nahi Hoga...🙏🙇
Paul K.11/30/2019 06:43
Wahhh bc wah!!!
Albin S.11/30/2019 05:43
A very big shame to the constituency he's been selected in the election...how kind the people choose this kind of leader ..
Swaraj P.11/30/2019 02:56
Illiterate assholes😡😠😠
Gurpreet S.11/30/2019 01:57
Ok bommer
Rahul M.11/30/2019 01:26
All 3 of these incompetent shit for brains need to airdropped into the andaman tribal islands where the christian wannabe pastor went.
Manish S.11/28/2019 13:06
All those making fun of this remarks, must once read about agnihotra science.. Many places in Europe are following it, माधव आश्रम is promoting it.. Many beneficial gases emit from agnihotra.. It's not a joke to always make fun of our traditions
Sheen P.11/28/2019 03:56
Have you been to School?