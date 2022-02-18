back
Opposition hits out at Punjab CM over UP, Bihar remark
"We will not allow people from UP, Bihar and Delhi to enter Punjab and rule." Congress's UP chief Priyanka Gandhi standing next to to him, what was Channi thinking...
17/02/2022 4:00 PMupdated: 23/02/2022 11:42 AM
- 59.1K
- 427
- 46
45 comments
Ranjini R.2 days
It's just a slip of the tongue.... And he didn't mean Priyanka Gandhi ji
Jämäl K.2 days
No doubt that the people of UP and Bihar are...... 😜. They are voting BJP which shows their calibre..
Palaniselvam R.3 days
Hello UP, keep the anger and don’t accept GST money from Punjab and South Indian states…just think why UP people are going to other states in massive numbers to do unskilled jobs. BJP spent all the money on useless assets like temples and statues. Vote responsibly for a party that can help improve your quality of life in UP
Sunil N.5 days
BRUT thanks now.. u know the reality of congress which u are promoting always..
Paul R.5 days
Nitish kumar back stabber has rights to comment since he shakes hands with communal forces
Mohamed H.5 days
Funny who is calling out divisive statements
Kaleem A.5 days
Nothing wrong... Each state had it's own culture and diversity... Bhaiyas coming to Punjab and our South and get paid... Don't try to rule us illiterate UP bhaiyas
Habib U.5 days
cheif minister calling a community with certain names .shame on corrupt sikh politicians
Jasvir B.6 days
Congress genocide 1984. BJP genocide Gujerat. AAP. Is an offshoot of both
Jasvir B.6 days
https://fb.watch/bhaxmBoBJn/
Rajiv G.6 days
He was pointing kejriwal and yogi
Varun R.6 days
Haan aur rahul khan sonia khan aur priyanka khan Italy se import kar lege....
Satish P.7 days
Congress Scam party is a pure racist party ,thanks brut india for exposing these chors🤣🤣🤣
Ch N.7 days
गिरगिट ने दो ही क्षण में रंग बदल डाला । उधर बोलती थी UP की हूँ …इधर बोलती है पंजाबी हूँ ।
Shaji B.7 days
Kajrival a hopless politician
Madhav T.7 days
Sab ek se bhadkar ek
Sreeram T.18/02/2022 14:42
Why Punjab your family property ???
Mayank K.18/02/2022 12:38
Pehle khud to punjab k ho jao bhai. Indian politics equivalent to drama company in india. Full of Bakchodi
Nishant R.18/02/2022 11:27
What a dumb
Gaurav P.18/02/2022 10:15
But the road to canada Through ministry of external affairs 😂