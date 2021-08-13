back
Opposition Leaders On BJP's OBC Bill
Does India need more caste-based reservations? This is what Akhilesh Yadav, Asaduddin Owaisi, and Sanjay Singh told the government in Parliament recently...
13/08/2021 10:58 AMupdated: 13/08/2021 11:00 AM
147 comments
Akash R.2 days
A big shame on Indian politician's. What about the poor general category people....who will think about them???
Robin U.2 days
This is a Nation, not some railway coach that you always need reservations. Please give reservations on the basis of economic backwardness, not based on caste creed color. Help those who are in real need, give free education, food & Healthcare for the poor.
Lakshmiprashanth A.3 days
Yes make it 100% reservation, and take back citizenship of rest, as we will not have any purpose in the country.
Deeksha S.3 days
I never knew about the various caste till I was in school. That's because that's not what my parents talked to me about. But then I entered the glorious arena of Indian competitive exams. And here I am, silently hating and resenting all the backward castes. Thank you politicians for teaching me the importance of caste.
Rizwan G.3 days
we too are minority, why Muslims unreservd
Satish S.3 days
Ignore or reject fools STATEMENTS. They're already rejected from utterpradesh, Andhra, Telangana, political history. Ignore fools STATEMENTS..
Jayashree P.3 days
This is why there is brain drain in India and we will never prosper Merit is being compromised for votes Many in reserved categories are taking benefits generation upon generation while others are not getting benefit even for one generation Creamy layer should be debarred from reservations.
KiTtu S.3 days
They want to end reservation but they don't want to remove caste system...When Dalits enters a temple when was beaten to death..People who are enjoying ancestors illegal properties demanding equality...Irony!!!
Pooja C.3 days
Srikumar D.4 days
Where are we heading? When we should think of moving ahead, we people are lagging behind. Shame on these cheap politicians asking for removing 50% cap.
Habu R.4 days
Muneer N.4 days
Mitesh V.4 days
Why 50% give 100% reservations. Let the reserved people win and the deserved people loose.
Harry D.4 days
WHY DOES OUR COUNTRY STILL FOLLOW THE STONE AGE SYSTEM OF CASTISM ? EVERY HUMAN IS BORN EQUAL WHEATHER HE IS A HINDU, MUSLIM, SIKH OR CHRISTIAN.... CASTISM DIVIDES PEOPLE...WE SHOULD DO AWAY WITH IT...EVERY HUMAN SHOULD BE TREATED EQUALLY
Kalyan V.5 days
Narendra N.5 days
Ha bhyaa bjp ruling me ane ke bad hi dalits ke uapar discrimination start huva hai 2014 ke pehel tjo koi discrimination nahi hote hai na
Narendra N.5 days
And thsese opposition supported thses obc reservation bills
Gokul D.5 days
In this case , OBC cut off will be more than general cut off.. we should see that the cut off comes to an equilibrium so that quality in education and service is not compromised
Pankaj S.5 days
Owaise want every other community to beg in front of muslims in Indi and build India Muslim country.
Praveen M.5 days
We need economy (income) based reservations with 100% transperancy which can never happen in india even you fought to death. Our democracy is flawed when it says rules were made by leaders who only care about themselves (politician is a caste and religion which haven't been recognised by constitution but there since the day it formed)