Opposition Leaders Vs Amit Shah On Delhi Riots

Faiza N.an hour
Ya, he was planning with all the police officials to kill more muslim people and we have proof of what delhi police did, I am surprised how come people are so blind even after seeing this injustice they are supporting him just cuz he is hindu.shame on such indians.
Pawan G.an hour
Pehla gadda dusra sher
Anurag K.an hour
That's what we call a befitting reply to biased leaders like Owaisi who always prefers religion over anything... And they aren't even ashamed for their behavior.... Are sir, riots ko lekar to politics na kro.... Aapka kya bigad gya is dange se... Pucho us ankit or zubair ki maa se, un logo par kya asar hua hoga, jinhone apna jawan beta kho dia...
Masroor C.an hour
And what about Kejriwal. He is the Chief Minister of Delhi. He kept silent too.
Brut Indiaan hour
Watch Amit Shah's report on the Delhi violence in the Lok Sabha:
Sagar F.2 hours
What about 40000 temples destroyed by your illicit foreign ansectors
Zakaria K.2 hours
Ye tadipar boht bada jhuta hai isne pehle to teen dintak chuppi sadhi Rakhi fir jab ho chuka to ye Bhai Sahab upcoming election ki campaign Karne me lag Gaye Jaise inka mission Pura hogaya ho aise itne vesharm hai ye aur inke jhut ke to charche hai Bhai ye desh kis simt le jarahe hai adhe se zyada to duba chuke hai inki haiwaniyat ki log misal denge
Kalimullahkhan K.2 hours
Humne aur logo ne police walo ko cemera todte bhi dekha h sir👎👎👎👎
Amathul A.2 hours
Liar
Sudhir S.2 hours
The Home Minister should speak in English in parliament so that the rest of the nation can understand him. We are a huge population with multiple languages and English is the binder. As people conveniently misunderstand Hindi is not the national language and is only one among the twenty odd official languages of India. This can be checked either on Google or on a transcript of the Constitution. Only an individua with minimal or nil knowledge will refute this.
Nita G.2 hours
My my my.... ONLY MY. WHAT ABOUT "OURS"!!!!
Saurabh M.2 hours
😑
Naresh L.3 hours
Suno miya hinsa me hindu muslaman dono ka nuksaan hua. H mandir bhi or hindu dukan jala di gae. Or sun be obs tujhe hinsa ke liye badkaya . Muslama muslim krta h nta desh ahta se chalta h. Hinsa karne bale ko saaj milegi. Hisna galat h. Amit shah ne sahi kaha h. Kabhi to hinud. Yahi nafrat hinduon ke liye mahangi padti h. Desh akta se chalta. Hindu Bhai hamesa muslaman ke liye khada. Bharat bahut shadi h. Hamare musalman bhai ki hamesa support ki h. Or tum jese neta badkate h or ha desh ka kanoon sabse liye barabar h. Agar rahaan card or asuman card hindu ke pass h muslaman bhaiyo ke pass bhi. Or sarkar ki subha sabke liye di jati. Kisi yojna aj tk nahi nikli ki kisi ak dharam ke khilaf ho
Sonal G.3 hours
Don’t comment on Aaegon remarks....just ignore them....few people like him needs attention.....see the efforts made by Modi Ji to combat Covid
Ehsaan R.3 hours
Police toh tod raha tha camera toh recognise public ko q krre ho Mota Amit
Jåvêđ Š.3 hours
Playstore p milenga kya aisa face recognition software kya chutiya banata h amit shah aur log ban b jaate h waah
Syed M.3 hours
English nahi ata in logo ko kyu samjha rehe ho in gao bailo ko
Nurul H.3 hours
how lame Amit shad is....
SiDdiq S.3 hours
Tadipar sala jhoota hai RAAVAN
Jesu O.3 hours
BRUT. Mr. Owaisi Born in Arabi Land... He do Love only mosques.... No surprise in that..... But when he says... Mae bi Hindustani..... At that time......................... ................. ..... ..... .... ........😁 Jai Hind