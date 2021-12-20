back

Owaisi On Raising Legal Age Of Marriage For Women

"Mr. Modi, since when did you become our uncle?"

20/12/2021 7:22 PM
  • 150.7K
  • 205

193 comments

  • Rahat J.
    9 hours

    Support Modi's government decision....

  • Raj K.
    a day

    Mr Owaisi, men who support ur party r marrying many and their outputs like pigs why don't you stop these type marriage mr Bosedk Owaisi

  • Md R.
    2 days

    Right..

  • Arun M.
    2 days

    Kutte Jyada mat Bhookh

  • Nitrish A.
    4 days

    He is complaining with tears because muslim use to sleep with girls which is barely 12 years old as per their scripture its allowed to married and fuck children

  • Gaurav S.
    5 days

    Khuf v ganwar reh gya, kaum ko bhi kar rakha hai.

  • Sohini C.
    6 days

    Owaisi is a cancer of our society.

  • Niladri U.
    6 days

    It's time to throw out the backward mentality of certain group leaders. They prey on you through misleading information and guilt. They are the wolves in sheep's skin.

  • Deepak R.
    7 days

    Go to Afghanistan

  • Nk R.
    03/01/2022 08:09

    this is a right decision taken by the government Thus is like equality for boys and girls I am expecting more decision like this for eqality between girls and boys

  • Sarvesh N.
    02/01/2022 19:23

    Ovesi bakre ke chocobar se paida hua hai

  • Sarvesh N.
    02/01/2022 19:22

    Chocobar lega??

  • Shiv K.
    02/01/2022 17:19

    super Bhaijaan

  • Maverick A.
    02/01/2022 17:02

    ओवीसे. बैठ मेरे बुल्ले पे. ये भारत है. याहान सिर्फ भगवा होता है. Pehli फर्सा में nikal laude.

  • Fainur J.
    02/01/2022 08:12

    🤣

  • Ramay S.
    31/12/2021 11:20

    Venomous snake 🐍

  • Rishabh R.
    30/12/2021 18:43

    It's a good step towards making girls independent and getting a complete cource of time to complete their college. Owaisi ji aap toh apna Ganda muh khola hi na kree sirf shaadi krna hi sbkuch ni hota jindagi m

  • Subhankar Z.
    30/12/2021 14:54

    AIMIM leaders opposing someone becoming a moral police given how their views and that of extremist middle eastern government are very similar. BJP and AIMIM are branches of the same tree

  • Amrta D.
    27/12/2021 12:17

    So Brutt support children marry with old men by arrangements just to appease a certain peaceful community?

  • Vimal C.
    27/12/2021 11:48

    Musalmaan ko problem hai kiyunki unki beti ko 13 Saal ki Umar me ched ki khujli hone lagti hai aur unki maa baap unki shadi 40 Saal ke admi se karwa dete hai

