Owaisi's Answer To Kangana's "2014 Real Freedom" Remark

"If the same thing was said by a Muslim..." Here is what Owaisi had to say about Kangana's most recent controversial remark...

17/11/2021 8:27 AM
  • 280.4K
  • 358

344 comments

  • Ashima K.
    8 hours

    Muslims in this country openly celebrated lynching of kamlesh tiwari for blasphemy. Toh muslim victim card play na kare toh accha hoga.

  • Gulzar S.
    12 hours

    This man is working for Bjp

  • Abul H.
    13 hours

    Right

  • Tokir A.
    13 hours

    🇹🇷🇹🇷💗🇧🇩🇧🇩

  • Devraj D.
    15 hours

    This is two india

  • RJ R.
    16 hours

    This ch...ya is the master mind of communal clash

  • Bishwajit B.
    a day

    Juta maro iske mu me

  • Gajendra V.
    a day

    dekh le be hindu ki aulaad... 🤣🤣🤣

  • Syed M.
    a day

    Thank you Muhammad Ali Jinnah for giving us Pakistan

  • Salim V.
    a day

    Different law for different person in India under Modi Raj

  • Enjem B.
    a day

    I do know know who this guy is. But whatever he's saying got points.

  • Turan R.
    a day

    1947 aab yaad kor raa hoi bhi akker Gandhi gee aye fir nehru koy fark nai azadi ke woqth mollke sob kuch tik tha aaj dunya ma accha nai kasm sa

  • Rauf A.
    a day

    moodi will not reply the answer. farmer in protest at Dehli even don't belive on there PM as they know moodi never speaks truth.

  • Anil K.
    a day

    Blind followers be like.. Ab ise kaise defend kare. 😂😂

  • Mahbub R.
    a day

    a whooree in the real world and an actress in the politics always tries to make herself visible to people. she is well aware of that she doesn't need to get a political science degree or atleast some years to be in politics to rise in indian politics.

  • Usman A.
    a day

    sadly your entire life will be spent on trying to prove your loyalty to India

  • Victor N.
    a day

    Kangana is so irritating what the fuck she knows about Indian history that's an isnult to all the brave freedom fighters of India this bitch is crossing to much line and some morons are still supporting her.

  • Ehtisham R.
    2 days

    Well said ♥️ India is a hypocrite country!

  • Jim L.
    2 days

    This govt has change india feom bad to worse....we are no longer free___

  • Ahondo M.
    2 days

    When you look at this politically this man is right but when you look at this things according to humanity it is not the correct way to include religious factor in this matter stop creating a hatred between any religion,it is not about the Hindu or mushlim people it's about what she has given a statement, yes modi/amit shah has a freedom to do whatever they want like increasing the price of every products,harming the innocent farmers, increasing criminal and violance regarding religion factors,is there anything else remain to do...

