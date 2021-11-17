back
Owaisi's Answer To Kangana's "2014 Real Freedom" Remark
"If the same thing was said by a Muslim..." Here is what Owaisi had to say about Kangana's most recent controversial remark...
17/11/2021 8:27 AM
344 comments
Ashima K.8 hours
Muslims in this country openly celebrated lynching of kamlesh tiwari for blasphemy. Toh muslim victim card play na kare toh accha hoga.
Gulzar S.12 hours
This man is working for Bjp
Abul H.13 hours
Right
Tokir A.13 hours
🇹🇷🇹🇷💗🇧🇩🇧🇩
Devraj D.15 hours
This is two india
RJ R.16 hours
This ch...ya is the master mind of communal clash
Bishwajit B.a day
Juta maro iske mu me
Gajendra V.a day
dekh le be hindu ki aulaad... 🤣🤣🤣
Syed M.a day
Thank you Muhammad Ali Jinnah for giving us Pakistan
Salim V.a day
Different law for different person in India under Modi Raj
Enjem B.a day
I do know know who this guy is. But whatever he's saying got points.
Turan R.a day
1947 aab yaad kor raa hoi bhi akker Gandhi gee aye fir nehru koy fark nai azadi ke woqth mollke sob kuch tik tha aaj dunya ma accha nai kasm sa
Rauf A.a day
moodi will not reply the answer. farmer in protest at Dehli even don't belive on there PM as they know moodi never speaks truth.
Anil K.a day
Blind followers be like.. Ab ise kaise defend kare. 😂😂
Mahbub R.a day
a whooree in the real world and an actress in the politics always tries to make herself visible to people. she is well aware of that she doesn't need to get a political science degree or atleast some years to be in politics to rise in indian politics.
Usman A.a day
sadly your entire life will be spent on trying to prove your loyalty to India
Victor N.a day
Kangana is so irritating what the fuck she knows about Indian history that's an isnult to all the brave freedom fighters of India this bitch is crossing to much line and some morons are still supporting her.
Ehtisham R.2 days
Well said ♥️ India is a hypocrite country!
Jim L.2 days
This govt has change india feom bad to worse....we are no longer free___
Ahondo M.2 days
When you look at this politically this man is right but when you look at this things according to humanity it is not the correct way to include religious factor in this matter stop creating a hatred between any religion,it is not about the Hindu or mushlim people it's about what she has given a statement, yes modi/amit shah has a freedom to do whatever they want like increasing the price of every products,harming the innocent farmers, increasing criminal and violance regarding religion factors,is there anything else remain to do...