Owaisi’s Clapback at Tejasvi Surya’s Remarks
With Hyderabad civic polls looming around the corner, BJP’s Tejasvi Surya compared Asaduddin Owaisi to Jinnah. Here’s how Owaisi hit back.
25/11/2020 4:27 PM
514 comments
Shaik J.5 hours
Abe sale chutye... Desh ko BJP ya owaisi ki Koii zarurat Nai hai desh education and employment ki zarurat hai.. So don't divide to mind dear politicians please give college and hospitals services
Abdul S.6 hours
Hyderabad is i.t hub and metro city..wat else development u want..u.p and Bihar is nothing in camparision with Hyderabad..
Arun K.10 hours
Both r making the innocent ppl scape goats....
Mohd Y.15 hours
Every single vote to BJP is vote against Indian Farmers.
Ahsan K.16 hours
Noora Kushti. Fixed match
Murtuza A.18 hours
Teja mai hu aur 40k Rohingya yaha hai ... nahi... Teja mai hu aur development waha hai ...Yeh Teja Teja kya yeh Teja Teja kya hai.
Hussain H.19 hours
Tejasvi having erectile dysfunction issue We dont care any tej
Abdul J.20 hours
F**k BJP they ruined india and messed up their economy. Gave India a bad name. I have no problems with Indian bt f**k BJP mfs
Sree R.21 hours
If you watch the speech by Akbaruddin Owaisi , you can see Tejasvi Surya has only spoken the truth . If people are accusing BJP of polarisation , they are blind to ignore what political parties like AIMIM , IUML, PFI etc has been saying and doing .
Md O.a day
Owesi zindabad
Fayzan A.a day
Owaisi not Coming slow 😂
Prem M.a day
@Brut...how good of you to post against bjp always... Everyone understands that you are reporting without any bias...medias nowadays..tsk tsk.....
Arunav C.a day
Shame on you Tejaswi. Commenting on Hyderabad and Telangana is none of your business. You please do something in Bangalore and then open your mouth. Just shut up you BJP bootlicker.
Arunav C.a day
Tejaswi is an insult to our collective intelligence. A bootlicker of Feku and Mota Bhai
Vijay S.a day
Give the list to Amit shah
Prince A.a day
Only Votes for Amim 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Akber P.a day
It is you Mr. Tejasvi who try to spread communal hatred and abuse fellow Indians based on their religious affiliations. All your talk was against Islam and you try to portray as if the Muslims are dangerous for this country. Pity you, you don't have anything to show on developing in the states you rule and just spewing venom is not good for a leader. India is for all and it will be for all, hope the people will show what is Secularism all about.
Haneef Z.a day
Yeh madarchod ki utni haisiyath nahi hai ke Asad bhai se takkar le, Iska Najayaz baap bhi aagaya toh kuch nai ukhaad sakta
Seenu S.a day
These 2 guys are highly talented with their voice. Both are highly talented law students. Unfortunately that talent turned blind eye behind religion. So, one should understand these highly educated people are using their knowledge to disturb common people with baseless comments .
Mohd I.a day
Now these illiterate bjp leader's will telling about development in hyderabad to hyderabadis...Somebody show them hi-tech city madhapur gachibowli etc....we are not UP or BIHAR illitrate janata....we are people of telangana & we live ganga jamuna tehzeeb....jai telangana jai trs party....kcr zindabad