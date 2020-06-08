back

Owaisi's Rebuttal To Modi's Ayodhya Speech

Narendra Modi Vs. Asaduddin Owaisi on the Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya...

08/06/2020 1:27 PM
  • 491.0k
  • 1.2k

1181 comments

  • Mijan U.
    3 hours

    1 is a Piss drinking BASTERD..!

  • Babu R.
    3 hours

    Mr owaisi majid ok mandir thodke banvayagayatha kya aap ko a pasha hai

  • Kishore Y.
    3 hours

    My humble request to owasi..please concentrate on your constitutional development. It is like dumping yard. Then you will talk about secularism.

  • Thiruneraiselvan S.
    3 hours

    Owaisi didn't have rights to talk about secularism. Is he or his religion follow. Fuckers. Let him go and speak in Pakistan

  • Sita B.
    3 hours

    Jai Shri RAM

  • Musa K.
    4 hours

    Fuck modhi

  • Shiva C.
    4 hours

    Oh really then why State CM and even manmohan Singh attended for iftar party stop your non sense

  • Arafat S.
    4 hours

    Tumhare name tumhare mujassme ko abad rakha jaega sbb kuch yaad rkha Jayega 😡

  • Catherine K.
    4 hours

    So true

  • Ray A.
    4 hours

    Building of Ram temple is necessary for the True Hindus, but intentional political forces are using Ram and Ram bhakts for personal Glory. Sad part is none of them knows this

  • Prashant S.
    5 hours

    Jai shree RAM owiasi ki aur jalne doo isko burnol dete raho puri life ghista phirega

  • Abdul A.
    5 hours

    Good. Sar

  • Prasant R.
    5 hours

    O jinaa ki nazayaz aulad, apne secularism ki bati bana Aur apni gaand mai dal .

  • Digvijay S.
    5 hours

    India ka koi mazzab nahi.. 😂😂 सून ओवेसी... india ka mazzab हिंदू dharm hai...

  • Lwin O.
    6 hours

    Fuck Modi

  • IR A.
    6 hours

    Modi great leader....majority rule....

  • Gaurav R.
    6 hours

    Why such people want india to be secular, if secularism is important, why can't every country to be secular, we want Hindu Nation

  • Shuruj A.
    7 hours

    Asaduddin Owaisi is the best

  • Muthu K.
    8 hours

    One should never forget his basic right. The land of Hindus is destined to have Ram raj. That's why Ram was born here not in makkah or medina. Mohammed existed in middle east not in India. Without Ram raj India will not exist and if someone is trying to deny that he is in ignorance.

  • Pathan S.
    9 hours

    RSS SIRF JHOOT AOR PROGADA PE HI HAI

