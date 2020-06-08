No Death Certificate For Srinagar Teen Who Drowned In 2019
NYC Is The New Battleground Of Indian Politics
Owaisi's Rebuttal To Modi's Ayodhya Speech
Imran Khan & Pakistan’s New Map
Countries VS. TikTok
When Advani’s Words Moved Modi To Tears
1 is a Piss drinking BASTERD..!
Mr owaisi majid ok mandir thodke banvayagayatha kya aap ko a pasha hai
My humble request to owasi..please concentrate on your constitutional development. It is like dumping yard. Then you will talk about secularism.
Owaisi didn't have rights to talk about secularism. Is he or his religion follow. Fuckers. Let him go and speak in Pakistan
Jai Shri RAM
Fuck modhi
Oh really then why State CM and even manmohan Singh attended for iftar party stop your non sense
Tumhare name tumhare mujassme ko abad rakha jaega sbb kuch yaad rkha Jayega 😡
So true
Building of Ram temple is necessary for the True Hindus, but intentional political forces are using Ram and Ram bhakts for personal Glory. Sad part is none of them knows this
Jai shree RAM owiasi ki aur jalne doo isko burnol dete raho puri life ghista phirega
Good. Sar
O jinaa ki nazayaz aulad, apne secularism ki bati bana Aur apni gaand mai dal .
India ka koi mazzab nahi.. 😂😂 सून ओवेसी... india ka mazzab हिंदू dharm hai...
Fuck Modi
Modi great leader....majority rule....
Why such people want india to be secular, if secularism is important, why can't every country to be secular, we want Hindu Nation
Asaduddin Owaisi is the best
One should never forget his basic right. The land of Hindus is destined to have Ram raj. That's why Ram was born here not in makkah or medina. Mohammed existed in middle east not in India. Without Ram raj India will not exist and if someone is trying to deny that he is in ignorance.
RSS SIRF JHOOT AOR PROGADA PE HI HAI
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1181 comments
Mijan U.3 hours
1 is a Piss drinking BASTERD..!
Babu R.3 hours
Mr owaisi majid ok mandir thodke banvayagayatha kya aap ko a pasha hai
Kishore Y.3 hours
My humble request to owasi..please concentrate on your constitutional development. It is like dumping yard. Then you will talk about secularism.
Thiruneraiselvan S.3 hours
Owaisi didn't have rights to talk about secularism. Is he or his religion follow. Fuckers. Let him go and speak in Pakistan
Sita B.3 hours
Jai Shri RAM
Musa K.4 hours
Fuck modhi
Shiva C.4 hours
Oh really then why State CM and even manmohan Singh attended for iftar party stop your non sense
Arafat S.4 hours
Tumhare name tumhare mujassme ko abad rakha jaega sbb kuch yaad rkha Jayega 😡
Catherine K.4 hours
So true
Ray A.4 hours
Building of Ram temple is necessary for the True Hindus, but intentional political forces are using Ram and Ram bhakts for personal Glory. Sad part is none of them knows this
Prashant S.5 hours
Jai shree RAM owiasi ki aur jalne doo isko burnol dete raho puri life ghista phirega
Abdul A.5 hours
Good. Sar
Prasant R.5 hours
O jinaa ki nazayaz aulad, apne secularism ki bati bana Aur apni gaand mai dal .
Digvijay S.5 hours
India ka koi mazzab nahi.. 😂😂 सून ओवेसी... india ka mazzab हिंदू dharm hai...
Lwin O.6 hours
Fuck Modi
IR A.6 hours
Modi great leader....majority rule....
Gaurav R.6 hours
Why such people want india to be secular, if secularism is important, why can't every country to be secular, we want Hindu Nation
Shuruj A.7 hours
Asaduddin Owaisi is the best
Muthu K.8 hours
One should never forget his basic right. The land of Hindus is destined to have Ram raj. That's why Ram was born here not in makkah or medina. Mohammed existed in middle east not in India. Without Ram raj India will not exist and if someone is trying to deny that he is in ignorance.
Pathan S.9 hours
RSS SIRF JHOOT AOR PROGADA PE HI HAI