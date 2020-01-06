back

Owaisi’s Strongly-Worded Reply To Imran Khan

“We are proud Indian Muslims and till the day of judgement, god willing, we will remain as proud Indian Muslims”. Asaduddin Owaisi asks Imran Khan to stop peddling fake news about India and concentrate on his own country.

01/06/2020 2:12 PM
  • 117.0k
  • 584

And even more

  1. Owaisi’s Strongly-Worded Reply To Imran Khan

  2. Swara Bhasker Breaks Down

  3. Ashok Gehlot Passes The Buck On Kota Deaths

  4. Gujarat Woman Returns From Pakistan, Gets Citizenship

  5. Meet Karl Marx

  6. 70 Years After Gandhi, Ghasera Sees Peaceful Protest

512 comments

  • Asif K.
    27 minutes

    Na na we don't worry about Indian Muslims bcz they are Indian. We in Pakistan still believe in Ummah. We do this bcz we've not been suppressed by Hindus. We openly condemn Israel and US here in our azad country, whereas you can't even slaughter a cow in India. We know you have to do such gimmicks in order to live in India but isn't this what Quaid said at the time of partition. Kep proving your loyalty to Hindus Owaisi. Keep it up.

  • Kalpana P.
    36 minutes

    For the First Time he says Indian Muslims .. Good

  • Mahmood A.
    an hour

    Dramabaz owasi

  • Mohammed A.
    an hour

    Super Sir

  • Rashid M.
    an hour

    I love Imran Khan

  • Hira M.
    an hour

    T beta proud jndian Muslims....fajj k joty khao .phly parr ry han aur b khao. R ap log apnj wafadari sabit krny ko jo.marzi kh do rho gy ap wjk bloddy muslims un k liye. Hmary jinnah thk thy. And we migrated for two nation theory. Proud pakistani

  • Asraful I.
    an hour

    owaisi fale his power

  • Abdul R.
    an hour

    Indian police is fucking proud Indian Muslims in their homes, businesses and their worship places.

  • Sirajul H.
    an hour

    I like this video so much. His last word "that" and then followed by "brut" is classic. Superb editing! ❤

  • Vasanth R.
    an hour

    Avarae sollitaaru ya. .. Pochi po..communistku Vela pocha..

  • Vishnuratha P.
    an hour

    Oh y is he speaking on the other said???!!

  • Mohammed A.
    an hour

    Jai Hind 🇮🇳 great India zindabad 👍

  • Hibatullah K.
    an hour

    Hindu mosalmano sy kitny boghz rakty hy. Is ka andaza quaid e azam ny lagaya ta tabi to pakistan banany ka fasla kya ta. Tumhary wafadari kabi b hindo qabool nahi karangy. Wo tumhy ghulam banayengy constitutionaly.

  • Moazzam R.
    an hour

    Be it MA jinnah or any hindu leadership responsible for the partition...partition was a blunder blunder blunder.

  • Hussain K.
    an hour

    Stay strong captain owaisi you are our Top ISI agent

  • Rizwan K.
    2 hours

    Kamzoor eman wale indian muslims

  • Sk V.
    2 hours

    Abey owaisi conutution kab ki died hogaya ....Fir kya diwane bathey bath kartha.

  • Sajjad K.
    2 hours

    Jinnah Jani Rest In Peace ❤🤗

  • Sunny N.
    2 hours

    Sir I like ur speech first time,if this continues then there would be no religion fights in india it will end.

  • Ibnne S.
    2 hours

    Lol.. Good