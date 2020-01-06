back
Owaisi’s Strongly-Worded Reply To Imran Khan
“We are proud Indian Muslims and till the day of judgement, god willing, we will remain as proud Indian Muslims”. Asaduddin Owaisi asks Imran Khan to stop peddling fake news about India and concentrate on his own country.
01/06/2020 2:12 PM
512 comments
Asif K.27 minutes
Na na we don't worry about Indian Muslims bcz they are Indian. We in Pakistan still believe in Ummah. We do this bcz we've not been suppressed by Hindus. We openly condemn Israel and US here in our azad country, whereas you can't even slaughter a cow in India. We know you have to do such gimmicks in order to live in India but isn't this what Quaid said at the time of partition. Kep proving your loyalty to Hindus Owaisi. Keep it up.
Kalpana P.36 minutes
For the First Time he says Indian Muslims .. Good
Mahmood A.an hour
Dramabaz owasi
Mohammed A.an hour
Super Sir
Rashid M.an hour
I love Imran Khan
Hira M.an hour
T beta proud jndian Muslims....fajj k joty khao .phly parr ry han aur b khao. R ap log apnj wafadari sabit krny ko jo.marzi kh do rho gy ap wjk bloddy muslims un k liye. Hmary jinnah thk thy. And we migrated for two nation theory. Proud pakistani
Asraful I.an hour
owaisi fale his power
Abdul R.an hour
Indian police is fucking proud Indian Muslims in their homes, businesses and their worship places.
Sirajul H.an hour
I like this video so much. His last word "that" and then followed by "brut" is classic. Superb editing! ❤
Vasanth R.an hour
Avarae sollitaaru ya. .. Pochi po..communistku Vela pocha..
Vishnuratha P.an hour
Oh y is he speaking on the other said???!!
Mohammed A.an hour
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 great India zindabad 👍
Hibatullah K.an hour
Hindu mosalmano sy kitny boghz rakty hy. Is ka andaza quaid e azam ny lagaya ta tabi to pakistan banany ka fasla kya ta. Tumhary wafadari kabi b hindo qabool nahi karangy. Wo tumhy ghulam banayengy constitutionaly.
Moazzam R.an hour
Be it MA jinnah or any hindu leadership responsible for the partition...partition was a blunder blunder blunder.
Hussain K.an hour
Stay strong captain owaisi you are our Top ISI agent
Rizwan K.2 hours
Kamzoor eman wale indian muslims
Sk V.2 hours
Abey owaisi conutution kab ki died hogaya ....Fir kya diwane bathey bath kartha.
Sajjad K.2 hours
Jinnah Jani Rest In Peace ❤🤗
Sunny N.2 hours
Sir I like ur speech first time,if this continues then there would be no religion fights in india it will end.
Ibnne S.2 hours
Lol.. Good