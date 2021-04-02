back
Owaisi Slams Gurugram Order On Meat Shops
"Discard the Constitution in that case." Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi had some sharp words to say about the Gurugram municipal corporation's decision to close meat shops on Tuesdays.
02/04/2021 12:57 PM
111 comments
Ashish G.27 minutes
My dear fellow potential witnesses to the end of democracy, all the best!
Abhishek P.30 minutes
Sirji lets drop Hindu personal law and Muslim personal law. Let switch to Uniform Civil code
Pablo D.an hour
Muslims in India go to Pakistan, that's hindu country, in Muslim countries,they follow Muslim rules only.
Nomi K.an hour
Hahah . Beef is still not sold in Pakistan in Tuesday’s . Left from mother india ....
Tùshãr S.an hour
on point
Ajit D.an hour
Theri ma ki chutney
Ansir F.an hour
Eating meat is a problem in India 😆
Nelson A.an hour
That's fine not to sell meat on Tuesdays if that's what government wants, will the government then reduce the tax bill on the traders and also compensate them for the loss of income of the day?? Just as the Covid vaccine has been mismanaged by made up figures, there ain't a single person who has received Vaccine from government hospital has come out on social media to prove they had the vaccine. Before introducing any policy do ensure plan B and plan C is in place so ordinary traders dont suffer a loss on income which they rely on to feed their family.
Japneet S.an hour
The government only wants to shut meat shops on Tuesdays, not wine shops nor bars!
Santosh A.an hour
Now Jains are going to say ban potatoes & onions on Tuesdays 😂
Eveena E.2 hours
Thik hai agar yehi baat hai to hum muslman v is desh ka hissa hai,to aap aisa kijiye ramzan k mahine main shaam k 6baje tak saare restaurants n khane ki choti badi sari dukan a bandh rakhiye.
Nundkishor S.2 hours
Infact Meat consumption should be abolished completely, it harms the environment, morally slaughter of animals is sinful etc
Chinmaya R.2 hours
Baat to fate ki boli owaisi tere mooh pe acchi baat sehi har ek state sab bheek hi dete hi
Ashish K.2 hours
India need to get rid of Modi & Owasi. 2 Sides of the same coin. Same Evil. Both are poisonous. He talks Constitution because Minorities constitutional rights are robbed by Modi wrongfully. In INC rule his party was only talking communal stuff & no constitution. Primarily he is Modi only in different package
Abdul K.2 hours
Hindus vs Muslims.. Veg vs Non veg But no export vs export of beef
Chinmaya R.2 hours
To tu mc kyun bol raha hi a country modi k baap ka nehin jo woh bolega wohi hoga inn fakiro pe hamara vote ek veek hi
Muhammad S.2 hours
Han owaisi aaya samajh two nation theory ya aaker samjahon.
K S.2 hours
Faith ki buniyaad to hogi hi . Varna kya Cannibal bhi banoge kya
Rajesh K.2 hours
Lowda Brut lowda mim lowda owaisi
Kartikey K.2 hours
Abay madarchod tm kaun hote ho.. Pradhan mantri se zuban ladane wale bhsdk..😂😂