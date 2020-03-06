back

Owaisi Targets Centre As Cases Spike

"Four hours to impose lockdown, 8 days to lift it." Asaddudin Owaisi says the Modi government’s Covid response was “unconstitutional” and it also left the economy in tatters. Do you agree? 😮

06/03/2020 12:12 PM
  • 109.9k
  • 290

281 comments

  • Parimala C.
    12 hours

    Nation is not Modis personal property. Citizens should have responsibility for it's economy, health and progress. Please citizens , please start with yourself what better you can do to nation.

  • Shivakumar A.
    16 hours

    Terrorist Asaduddin Owaissi and his Area Boy Brother Akbaruddin Owaissi must ARREST AND PUNISH SEVERELY for their misbehaving Attitudes and misguiding the innocent real MUSLIMS of Hindustan. This bloody Wicked Scoundrels always misguiding the good INDIAN MUSLIMS. This Idiot is expecting MIRACLES of the BJP Government and always criticising the great honest BJP Government.

  • Pankaj S.
    a day

    Owasis sir first of all please wear mask properly then tell wat is constitutional and wat not. I respect you bcose u did so many good things for ur people. Now let me address those situations which were there in lockdown. Labours already started going to there hometown bcose of lockdown, and many people criticized Central Govt for not doing anything for people who wants to go back to there hometown. Now wen govt did so den u have problem that u already shifted all labour to there hometown and opening the lockdown. Without labour how industries will run right. Now here other politician like you, criticizing on other issues as well like our economy will go down with the affect of lockdown. Now wen govt open up the lockdown then u again shooting back. Can u pls tell me sir why govt is falling bcose of opposition. When you doing something, other person start pointing on different aspects, wen u start addressing those then again other start pointing other facts. Instead of those, can't you people come up with help and bring our India back from this pandemic. After that you can start accusing or criticizing ot ur opposition. I am not fan of Modi, I m not even fan of any politician I just want don't criticize, if unhave authority to change or help something pls do it. It's individuals responsibility. With all due respect if my words hurted u, I am sorry. Regards, True Indian

  • Indranil B.
    2 days

    This happened because Centre didn't consulted with his party and lost his invaluable opinion

  • Mahi B.
    2 days

    Mim has been winning the parliment elections since 40yrs wt they don't to hyd old city...? Does thy developed no.. WT thy did is just thy increased thr properties nd even state minister can't visit old city from last 20yrs without thr permission ..

  • Shankar V.
    2 days

    Every tom dick and harry of opp just want to blame Modi bcoz it's so easy to blame someone, get your self down and do contribute towards the nation to make things right and tell the govt that it can be done together

  • HArsh R.
    2 days

    Madarchod ye sala randi ka pilla bhadwa bhenchodwa

  • Mukaddim H.
    2 days

    That saying, little learning is a dangerous thing. Fits well now.

  • Abdullah A.
    2 days

    Love you asaduddin owaisi sir From Bangladesh 🇧🇩❤

  • John M.
    4 days

    Very true sir

  • Sanjeev C.
    4 days

    Agar lakho log mar jate to bhi blame modi par daal dete yeh battameez log

  • Aashish K.
    4 days

    Vision ki baat mat karo sab... Bharat k tukde tukde kar denni ki apki dhamaki aur uske supporter 🧠🧠🧠🧠💣 kr diya..

  • Prakash P.
    5 days

    This person always talk non sense.Modiji has done great job in containing this pandemic..world admires him

  • Linga K.
    5 days

    Its nothing but fascism. There is no room or very little room for democracy. I am the boss and i am the only boss , i have to be the boss attitude from the government.

  • Mrigendra P.
    5 days

    Leftist ...left on BRUT.

  • Ashok S.
    5 days

    Sayapa

  • Tapan M.
    5 days

    He is fool

  • Spidey H.
    5 days

    chup madharchod mulle kattu...

  • Ajay N.
    5 days

    Bhai if you are saying this is modi is bed so please remove your mask and talk about telegana if have guts

  • Pankaj S.
    5 days

    Owaise required to get him self and I think that it's really a big chalange for owaise to understand the lockdown importance.😂😂