Owaisi Will Die Before He Shows His Papers, He Says

You can shoot me in the heart before I show you my papers, cries out AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi at an anti-CAA/NRC protest in Kurnool.
163 comments
Vicky Y.2 hours
To marta kyu nhi maderchod
Басалингаппа С.8 hours
If you dig his previous 4-5 generations history, his hindu roots and his coward great grandfathers will be exposed to the world. That's why..
Dinesh R.10 hours
Nagahll intea baakabaaka
RK V.11 hours
Parliament mein baitnewaale bhai bol rahe hai , kaagaz nahi dikhayenge , i wonder. How in this fucking world he became. A barrister without any documents.
RK V.11 hours
Here I don't see any of my terrorist Muslim friends , comments,🤔🤔🤔
Nitin D.11 hours
Sahi kaha maveshi ne Mar do goli Desh bachalo Jai hind jai Bharat
Ali A.12 hours
A Tight slap on Indian Muslims... CAA n NRC proves Two Nations Theory. Jinnah was right these Indian Muslims and Their coming generations will spend their lives to just prove their loyalities to Hindus only. Now rot in Hell. 🖐🖐🖐🖐🖐🖐🖐
Sundram C.12 hours
poison
Ajay B.13 hours
Shoot him..
Sravan U.13 hours
Please die
Naimisha V.13 hours
Discrimination at its best. Government needs to solve bigger issues first. If people still thinks these are issues then Shame.
Peria S.14 hours
Shot him in the heart of this parasite and troublemaker Owaisi and take out those documents. This bugger and like minded fellas are a curse for India - eliminate them.
Mulkhraj M.14 hours
Tere se paper Kaun mang raha hai.
Mulkhraj M.14 hours
Ovasi saheb kyon apna dimag se ulta sochte ho aap ko Kaun nikal raha hai hame to BANGLA DESHION KO NIKALNA HAI JO HAR GALI ME HAR BAZAR ME CRIME KARTE PHIR RAHEIN HAIN AAP HAMARA SATH NAHIN DOGE AAP M. P. HO IN BAHRI LOGON KA SATH SIRF MAJHAB KEE KHATEER AAP IIN MULK DUSHMANO KA SATH DE RAHEIN HAIN
प्रतिभा द.14 hours
भाई क्या बोलते हो,,, कभी ध्यान दे लिया करो।
Sunny B.15 hours
Waah modi ji waaah Apni degree ka asli paper dikha nahi sakey, ab hamse hamare hone ka paper chaiye . Thats the problem, baaki desh chand pe ponch rahe hein, scientific labs bana rahe hein, modi sala bas kagaz pe hi atka hai. 😂 😂
Sheela M.16 hours
No need.. why anyone should shoot you.. You will not be considered as an Indian if you refuse to do so that's it. The loss is only for you Mr. Owaisi..
Ankur A.17 hours
Rest in peace in advance
Dipam P.17 hours
Eyes are closing in all sentences. Ratta marke bachhe school me aisa hi Karte Hain😀😀
Punil S.17 hours
Joker...why even bother wasting a bullet on a scum