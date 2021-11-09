back

Padma Honour For Tree Whisperer Tulsi Gowda

Meet Tulsi Gowda, the barefooted tree-lover from Karnataka, honoured at the Rashtrapati Bhavan recently.

09/11/2021 5:27 PM
  • 1.5M
  • 1.3K

1182 comments

  • Bhumika D.
    6 days

    Salute Amma 🙏👍🥰💐🌹

  • John S.
    7 days

    Election gimmicks! N evrybdys happy abt it

  • Vaibhav S.
    16/11/2021 16:12

    Great Great Respect

  • Farid H.
    16/11/2021 08:26

    Congratulations

  • Akiba A.
    16/11/2021 05:36

    Can someone mention Greta Thunberg? Huh

  • ऋषि क.
    16/11/2021 03:37

    एक विशुद्ध सनातनी, देशप्रेमी मां अन्नपूर्णा सहित लगभग 156 धरोहर वापस ला चुका है, और दूसरी तरफ कुछ बेशर्म नालायक मुगलों को अपना बाप बनाए नहीं थक रहे ।

  • ऋषि क.
    16/11/2021 03:37

    Saty ki vijay ho kar hi rahti hai

  • ऋषि क.
    16/11/2021 03:36

    Jai ho

  • Bikash G.
    15/11/2021 05:57

    Great service to mankind by you. 👍🙏

  • Santha K.
    15/11/2021 05:35

    Congratulations to you,really you have done so much for the planet and for living things,God’s grace and blessings to you for your kind deed

  • Bikash R.
    15/11/2021 00:44

    So beautyfull moment

  • Aamir B.
    14/11/2021 22:55

    Greta Thunberg jase log bhi IT and FB daur ki hero hain … greta never planted a tree ..

  • Chetna C.
    14/11/2021 17:35

    Great work 👍

  • Ashoka D.
    14/11/2021 16:09

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Rehana K.
    14/11/2021 14:37

    Real legend 🙏🙏🙏 Respect and love to you mother🙏

  • Sara M.
    14/11/2021 12:51

    Salute

  • Raja K.
    14/11/2021 12:51

    কোন মানুষের কাছে থেকে মানুষের মতো কিছু পাওয়া ।

  • Manas D.
    14/11/2021 10:06

    Inspiration 🙏🏻❤️

  • Rajan G.
    14/11/2021 07:01

    Great Maa 👏👏

  • Anju S.
    14/11/2021 05:22

    Amazing

