back
Padma Shri Awardee Appeals PM On Eviction Notice
#DearPM: Several renowned artists in Delhi have been asked to vacate their government allotted homes in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. Citing old age and lack of income, they appealed to the PM for a reprieve.
29/11/2020 6:57 AM
- 68.8K
- 602
- 85
83 comments
Viplav D.5 hours
Strangely these people who are calling themselves winners of this award & that award, always seem to be ready to do Award Waapsi everytime Modiji does anything for the good of the nation. Why cry now. The government that gave you the freebies including Bungalows & Villas are taking it back. You have your eviction notices, It's only fair that you leave. Stop cribbing like little girls.
Arjun P.6 hours
We live in a country where Naval and Army veterans aged 65 are beaten up political goons for no reason. A house eviction notice is a very small thing.
Nikhil M.7 hours
There are thousands of padmashri awardees since so many years. Do you mean govt must give accommodation to all of them? Is govt running a accomodation business? You can't be selective and choosy in providing such facilities. There are 1000s of artist who deserve more attention and support. Govt focus must be on them too.
John C.14 hours
Never hope from donkey.
Maahi M.15 hours
U r just padmasri they need some elegant artists who can make lines in either Twitter or on debates so pls vacate
Sapan J.16 hours
He is 88 and children are in school 😂😂
Prabakaran K.16 hours
First get out from Lutyens
Sandeep D.17 hours
Look at them....no SHAME...They will be illegally occupying,and take benefit of the government property and overstay.....and then Shamelessly ask for reprieve.... WHY...it is unlawful for all...even Priyanka Gandhi and her family had to leave their properties...when you occupied the property in the beginning,YOU MUST HAVE HAD THE CLEAR KNOWLEDGE THAT THIS PROPERTY IS NOT FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD....BUT FOR TEMPORARY USE.... WHEN THOUSANDS OF MIGRANT LABOURERS, EDUCATED, SKILLED , UNSKILLED WORKFORCE GOT DISPLACED FROM THEIR JOBS AND WORK PLACES,DID THEY GET ANY PREFERENTIAL TREAT MENT....NO....SO WHO ARE YOU TO CLAIM SUCH AN EXCLUSIVE TREATMENT..... CHILDREN OF SUPERIOR GODS.
Raoprince P.18 hours
Why the hell people don't respect Artist . people are often forget that artist are people too they need to live like all of us we should support them
Ashwani G.21 hours
Award wapsi nahi karoge kya ispe toh banta hai
Ashwani G.21 hours
Historian ko laat maar ke bahar nikalo
Naresh C.21 hours
There are many hardworking tax paying old people in country. They are certainly not beggars like these Privileged Butt kissing morons. Times have changed - get used to it.
Subassh N.a day
Vikrant Singh FYI 🙏
ଆଶିଷ୍ କ.a day
Force them out.Enough of everything at tax payers money..
Surendra N.a day
They have not mentioned the rent they are paying...suppose a very small amount. And talking of children in school...or grand children in school. All of them have accomm9dation of their own but prefer the luxury of Lutyen's Delhi. It was time govt started acting on rules not emotions. I remember a millionaire like Ravi Shanker had govt accommodation (A bungalow no less) where he would come for his annual sojourn in winter. Rest of the year he lived in comfort in USA
Ronald d.a day
Kick them out of free accomodation they are free loaders. There are many more deserving people
Yash J.a day
don’t overstay your welcome
Ravi R.a day
No Freebies. What is the rent he paying for Government?? Peanuts...what happened to his kids??? What happened to his 30 years earning??? They enjoyed freebies from Cong govt. Modi please stop giving free ....
S.r. K.a day
Unfortunately Gratis . . Over a Time, Becomes a Right. Gracefully these Persons should Pack Up & Move Out
SK S.a day
What else do you expect from this government Kabhi gharose nikale jaoge aur kabhi shaher se aur zarurat pade toh is desh se nikřale jaoge Ye government ko bas yahi sab ata hai!!! Chunna bhi toh lagna chahiye...