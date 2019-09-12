Pakistan Foreign Minister’s Blooper at UNHRC

Trolls had a field day when Pakistan’s foreign minister made this gaffe during a press briefing at the UN Human Rights Council.
282 comments
Laksh R.10/16/2019 15:47
Beggers R Crying Bcoz Modi Govt has done Halalaaa In Ass. Hole Of Pigs
Pradeep R.09/30/2019 09:14
Hahahaha.... Gadhe hi rahenge Pakistani 🤣🤣
Saif A.09/29/2019 22:13
🤣🤣🤣�h Haris
Rameez A.09/29/2019 14:08
Brut india..truth is truth
Gaurav S.09/29/2019 13:47
China sahi kerta in logo ke saath🤣🤣🤣🤣
Om P.09/29/2019 13:06
Why don't they allow to check terror factories😂
Jagdish J.09/29/2019 12:21
Human rights pakistan minority pe lagu honge ya nahi????????
Vivek I.09/29/2019 05:44
I always support Kashmir but I don't understand why Pakistani are more enthusiastic here why don't you free Balochistan? Stop supporting terrorism and start your struggle in a democratic way ... I'm sure support will come from every corner of the world ...
Khan O.09/29/2019 01:56
These videos will not work. Everybody knows you people are happy for killing your own father of the nation and you people love the killer as well. Terrorists playing the victim card while killing and oppressing the weak people, wow.
Naoba A.09/29/2019 00:51
jammu kashmir ka baramay toumhe bolnakie hak kies nadiyea wo mayra des ha mayra margi
Sandeep S.09/28/2019 07:15
Chutiya desh ke chutiya mantri
Arun S.09/28/2019 04:43
We take pok also don't worry man
Debojeet D.09/28/2019 02:08
keep barking asshole .
Abhishek B.09/27/2019 12:19
Bloody 2nd biggest moron after Imran Khan😂😂😂
Joydip D.09/27/2019 12:04
Chacha bhi maan gya atlast 🤣🤣😂
Himanshu S.09/26/2019 17:06
"Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir" yeah that's right, good work major 🍻
Dhruba J.09/26/2019 13:16
English wahh
Rakesh C.09/26/2019 10:41
MC GO JUST ONCE IN SINDH N BALOCHISTAN, C UR SELF THE REALITY
Meet P.09/26/2019 03:29
sala Harami
Sajith V.09/25/2019 15:41
Why are you barking asshole, go and care your people in Pakistan, they are killed by your own army and your favorite fucking terrorism.