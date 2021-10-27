back
Pakistan's Sheikh Rashid Ahmed: Controversy Or Meme?
This Pakistan minister's remarks on India’s World Cup defeat were in poor taste. But it’s not the first time he was not making sense…
27/10/2021 4:27 PM
- 333.4K
- 1.4K
- 994
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
938 comments
Surya P.09/11/2021 03:52
Fcuk u bhosadigee
Garima D.08/11/2021 14:09
Hahahaha 🤣🤣🤣🤣 tumhara final to aane wala he hai.
Malik Z.08/11/2021 11:24
Indian aur India ka har baat pe Randi Rona
Muhammad A.07/11/2021 17:03
Indian Muslims are Pakistani supporter but infront of india they are saying bad things about Pakistan but from inside they are truly hardcore supporters of us like owaisi sb ...
Ahsan R.07/11/2021 16:09
Ais ko ham Pakistani Moo ni lgaty ye india k page py 🤣🤣
Samir J.07/11/2021 14:52
Shut up asshole
Hamza S.06/11/2021 07:31
Aby bhai tm logon k to new chalan b neutral bat nahi kr sakty 🤣 New Zealand ki team ko message Ahmedabad India se ae thy ye wo b to bataO Jis k jhooty hone pe new Zealand ne mafi b mangi Pakistan se
Jacob A.06/11/2021 07:13
What a joker minister.. India won 12 times before against Pakistan..
یاسر ا.05/11/2021 22:08
At least we're not like Indians jo chex ghalt hai wo ghalt hai esko toh hum insaan be nhi manty😂😂😂
Raza K.05/11/2021 20:01
Firstly I agree with Sheikh Rashid that we have won the final against India and now we have no interest in the T20 WC 2021.Secondly to take him serious or not is none of your business.He is our honourable Interior Minister.
Ali H.05/11/2021 16:50
He is biggest liar and Opportunist. Don't take him seriously.
Sheikh F.05/11/2021 15:32
He is a meme 😂 I can confirm as a Pakistani 😅😅
Ali B.05/11/2021 13:54
Why hindus get trigger when someone call them "kaff*r" ?? 🤔
Abuafaan S.05/11/2021 09:43
Jaisa hamare desh me politicians Hain waise hi vo desha me Hain Jo nafrat ki baaten bolte Hain. Aise jaahil logon ko chappal ka puja karna padega.
Raja A.04/11/2021 11:44
Apni fikar ker o
Abdul S.03/11/2021 15:30
I'm from Pakistan but that was really jokeee
Altaf K.03/11/2021 12:58
Love you sheikh saab aaj Pakistan ne india ki paint utaar kar rakhdi like one Indian journalist said
Qazi A.03/11/2021 08:42
How about your bjp and bal thakuray remarks? You intelligence minister remarks.? You reap what you sow
Waseem F.03/11/2021 08:22
Ye Ek Khotay ka bacha Minister hai Imran khan ka
Akhong A.02/11/2021 18:09
Because this funny bunny minister grab the once In a lifetime opportunity statement just to defame his image and more funnier..Can't even give proper celebration statement because bof the fact that it was happening for real .sigh! Utha le re aisa insaan ko!