Parliament Empty During Water Crisis Debate

Even as Indians struggle with severe water scarcity, many lawmakers chose not to attend a Parliament debate about the crisis. 😧💧

07/01/2019 2:57 PM
Politics

  • Prabhat B.
    07/28/2019 19:07

  • Prabhat B.
    07/28/2019 19:06

  • Prabhat B.
    07/28/2019 19:05

  • Prabhat B.
    07/28/2019 19:04

    Use electric vehicle

  • Prabhat B.
    07/28/2019 19:03

    Plant trees

  • Prabhat B.
    07/28/2019 19:03

    Save water

  • Luis H.
    07/12/2019 16:26

    True face of Indian politician showing true color after the election

  • Srikanth R.
    07/12/2019 14:17

    RIP politicians who obscent

  • Abdul M.
    07/12/2019 11:44

    Aap Jinke Liye pani ke liye bol rahi ho loknatya Sarkar Chunni nahi hai ji Sarkar Chunav Ayog Ne Chunni hai aur behan Ne Chunni hai aur jo Adhikari DP Badi Anjani Hai unke pass Pani bahut hai aap unke tension

  • Golga T.
    07/12/2019 09:18

    Neta apne liye hi chochta hai puplic ke taklib ke liye uske paas time ni hai

  • Ram B.
    07/12/2019 08:02

    Where are evm modi

  • Pralay C.
    07/12/2019 05:36

    Chhii....

  • Susanta K.
    07/12/2019 02:30

    These MP will not available...because there will be never water scarcity for them in our country....water scarcity will be for common man

  • Arnab D.
    07/11/2019 18:12

    Lokesabhay jol bondho kore dile tarpor asto. Abhabe na porle jiniser mormo bojha jay na

  • रितेश ग.
    07/11/2019 17:35

    Mother fuckers MP's and MLA are busy in building themselves that how can they make more money for their children and grandchildren.. Fuckin' law makers shame on us..

  • Arun P.
    07/11/2019 15:17

    Give them money to come assembly... Sure there will be no vacant chair..

  • Ruban
    07/11/2019 15:02

    The government not able to clear this issue

  • Bhavesh C.
    07/11/2019 14:06

    Avane su mokal vana

  • Nirmal K.
    07/11/2019 10:31

    Jagooo India. Save water save tree

  • Tapa T.
    07/11/2019 08:29

    India tho kbi b nhi hoga water supply k liye never ever i think🤔🤔