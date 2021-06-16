Parliament’s Original “Funny Guy”

La géopolitique de l'Euro en 5 histoires
Very funny way but the bitter truth he always revealed .... 😂😂
I love this man 😀👍
So much coming from a corrupt Crook, who ate all the Cattle Fodder
see this bro's 😂😂😂
Corrupted or not I don't know but this man getting criticized for his broken English speaking still he is not giving up he just don't give a f to anybody what PPL think about his speaking accent .
bro. Ishi Tangkhul hiktha confident khalei mi darkar salak haira 🤣🤣🤣
Awful,election commission & governor should not allow these joker & his party until he pays back 900 crores of fodder scam with interest
Brut India dalal hai ... Aur kuchh nehi 😂
Most currupt politician.
Ex Pappu
sabai Yadav yestai hunxan 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Lalu Prasad is a well informed person. Yes, he doesn't know English and has never shied away from being subject of jokes. These are good qualities.
About his criminal cases: well it's unfortunate that most of our parliamentarians have cases going on. Why target him alone then? Hypocrisy of highest order is when we justify and overlook things done by our "favourite party", but judge others for the same crimes. What shame!!
Corruption King
70 crore 80 crore 🤣🤣
lalu prasad
wow you just copied all the shit from here nd added your watermark bruthh
https://youtu.be/ENkSno7Z-m0
Sir we miss you a lot
Lalu ji OP 🔥
Politics aside, Lalu ji rocks!!!
He is hero for all railway employees
Shameless Fodder thief .. this can happen only in India
336 comments
