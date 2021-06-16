back

Parliament’s Original “Funny Guy”

If there was ever a politician who could crack a joke, it’s Lalu Prasad Yadav. And this is his stand-up set.

336 comments

  • Anna S.
    9 hours

    Very funny way but the bitter truth he always revealed .... 😂😂 I love this man 😀👍

  • Ruchir T.
    10 hours

    So much coming from a corrupt Crook, who ate all the Cattle Fodder

  • Abdul D.
    11 hours

    see this bro's 😂😂😂

  • Vicky S.
    a day

    Corrupted or not I don't know but this man getting criticized for his broken English speaking still he is not giving up he just don't give a f to anybody what PPL think about his speaking accent .

  • Cut P.
    a day

    bro. Ishi Tangkhul hiktha confident khalei mi darkar salak haira 🤣🤣🤣

  • Kiran R.
    a day

    Awful,election commission & governor should not allow these joker & his party until he pays back 900 crores of fodder scam with interest

  • Souvik G.
    a day

    Brut India dalal hai ... Aur kuchh nehi 😂

  • Vishal G.
    a day

    Most currupt politician.

  • Samvrant M.
    a day

    Ex Pappu

  • Surreal S.
    2 days

    sabai Yadav yestai hunxan 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

  • Seema D.
    2 days

    Lalu Prasad is a well informed person. Yes, he doesn't know English and has never shied away from being subject of jokes. These are good qualities. About his criminal cases: well it's unfortunate that most of our parliamentarians have cases going on. Why target him alone then? Hypocrisy of highest order is when we justify and overlook things done by our "favourite party", but judge others for the same crimes. What shame!!

  • ང་ལམ། ས.
    2 days

    Corruption King

  • Mohit D.
    2 days

    70 crore 80 crore 🤣🤣

  • Waqas A.
    2 days

    lalu prasad

  • Shubhay P.
    2 days

    wow you just copied all the shit from here nd added your watermark bruthh https://youtu.be/ENkSno7Z-m0

  • Sajid I.
    2 days

    Sir we miss you a lot

  • Nirmal S.
    2 days

    Lalu ji OP 🔥

  • Datta B.
    2 days

    Politics aside, Lalu ji rocks!!!

  • Kiran R.
    2 days

    He is hero for all railway employees

  • Mohamed N.
    2 days

    Shameless Fodder thief .. this can happen only in India