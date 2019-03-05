Part 2 of Most Entertaining Moments From India's Election

Fresh Visuals Of Police Assault In Jamia Library
Faiz Ahmad Faiz: The Voice Of Revolution
Narendra Modi: Factually Wrong
When Kejriwal Met Kamra
The History Of Jammu And Kashmir’s Public Safety Act
Owaisi Will Die Before He Shows His Papers, He Says
Evm zindabad
मोदी
Do you expect Irani to be just watching villagers running here and there to throw water?
What you would have done, if you came across fire?
Zns÷\4¡¿¿¿1《☆
Sab politician ka ek hi haal hai
Cangress chor desh drohi patti Hi
Glat
l love Gandhi parivar..
Dunia bhahut Age hogia hai pahle kageswla jat ke nam par bhot magte there to milata tha ab bikas ke nam par milata hai
इस बार मोदी जी की आंधी ने पप्पू को भी नहीं छोड़ा आगे क्या होगा 10राज्य में तो कांग्रेस का सफाया हो गया
👋by by by
BSP
Good
All of these are just dramas for the camera... Fuck all of it.. politics in India is shit!
जय हो
23 tarik ko evm ka rona suru hoga
Papu & Papi
Are gone.
Mu jal chuka hay..yea ac ka kamra nahi...har har modi
Chutiyapa
Last one
97 comments
Mehamood I.06/19/2019 17:34
Evm zindabad
दिपक म.06/17/2019 16:29
मोदी
Vaibhav D.06/13/2019 14:41
Do you expect Irani to be just watching villagers running here and there to throw water? What you would have done, if you came across fire?
Ekramul I.06/11/2019 11:52
Zns÷\4¡¿¿¿1《☆
Deepak B.06/11/2019 01:19
Sab politician ka ek hi haal hai
Manoj K.06/07/2019 06:14
Cangress chor desh drohi patti Hi
Dablu M.06/01/2019 03:06
Glat
Benita T.05/30/2019 03:07
l love Gandhi parivar..
Vinod K.05/25/2019 17:12
Dunia bhahut Age hogia hai pahle kageswla jat ke nam par bhot magte there to milata tha ab bikas ke nam par milata hai
Karam S.05/24/2019 13:43
इस बार मोदी जी की आंधी ने पप्पू को भी नहीं छोड़ा आगे क्या होगा 10राज्य में तो कांग्रेस का सफाया हो गया
Salim T.05/24/2019 03:51
👋by by by
Touseef K.05/22/2019 02:27
BSP
Touseef K.05/22/2019 02:27
Good
Synrap K.05/21/2019 18:38
All of these are just dramas for the camera... Fuck all of it.. politics in India is shit!
Usman G.05/21/2019 11:29
जय हो
Prakash C.05/21/2019 05:17
23 tarik ko evm ka rona suru hoga
Shib M.05/21/2019 04:20
Papu & Papi Are gone.
Debendra M.05/20/2019 17:15
Mu jal chuka hay..yea ac ka kamra nahi...har har modi
Zuhaib H.05/20/2019 17:02
Chutiyapa
Yashica A.05/20/2019 16:11
Last one