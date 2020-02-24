back

Passenger Falls In Gap Between Platform & Moving Train

Alert cop saves woman from slipping under train. When will India bridge the notorious platform gap?

02/22/2020 10:57 AMupdated: 02/24/2020 10:20 AM
  14.8k
  16

16 comments

  • Ali R.
    18 hours

    Salute to this brave Policeman...

  • Arqam S.
    20 hours

    Alert Police are also Throwing Stones on Indian Citizens

  • Rahul K.
    a day

    Salute to this policeman...!

  • Brut India
    a day

    Train accidents are an unfortunately common occurrence in India even with people being urged to practice caution:

  • Umesh C.
    a day

    The removal of platform gap is not in agenda of any political party so far. Is not a matter of surprise ?

  • Abdullah Y.
    2 days

    Reducing the gap in Platform Stations is just one side of the coin. The video clearly demonstrates that the girl was dragged along with the train when fortunately an officer saved her. We as Indians lack discipline while boarding public transport. We rush and fuel the chaos. No one gives a fuck about the trains or busses we travel in, we trash our garbage, spit and spill water. It is not just our Public Transport which needs a makeover but the Public (passengers) too.

  • Abhi A.
    2 days

    Railway platforms needs a serious redesign...

  • Jaideep P.
    2 days

    Induan Railways is Worlds largest employer n has the second largest network but services remain abysmal!

  • Binodini S.
    3 days

    Everything is ok Thanks to every one who save the passenger But Why People want to kill themselves🙏

  • Manish A.
    3 days

    Has anybody properly boarding the train ever slipped into such gaps? No mode of transportation never encourages end moment stunt. It's all driven by end moment hurry of passengers. Even if such gaps are filled, the habit of 'stuntman' people will still remain the same. Many do it for tiktok videos sometimes. Bloody if you believe that you will succeed in removing a pro hindu government by demeaning it with such silly logics, its your fallacy. The nation has realized the real threat i.e. the 'Jihadi Mindset' and is committed to eradicate it completely. And yes, your pro jihadi approach is no more a secret. 😂😂😂

  • Azam K.
    3 days

    Too good sir

  • Sidhu S.
    3 days

    Brut is idiot doesn't know that that gap is for safety reasons and you need to follow rules while walking on platform. Foolish page!

  • Uma R.
    3 days

    Also measures to be taken to stop people from boarding moving trains

  • Esmira F.
    3 days

    Salute to this man....he is a hero

  • Santosh K.
    3 days

    Platform gayaa bhaad mein.... Yaar woh "pakistan zindabad" bangalore wala video daalonaa please...

  • Ben M.
    3 days

    Thank you Mr Policeman, God bless you 💐