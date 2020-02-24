Passenger Falls In Gap Between Platform & Moving Train
Train accidents are an unfortunately common occurrence in India even with people being urged to practice caution:
The removal of platform gap is not in agenda of any political party so far. Is not a matter of surprise ?
Reducing the gap in Platform Stations is just one side of the coin. The video clearly demonstrates that the girl was dragged along with the train when fortunately an officer saved her.
We as Indians lack discipline while boarding public transport. We rush and fuel the chaos. No one gives a fuck about the trains or busses we travel in, we trash our garbage, spit and spill water. It is not just our Public Transport which needs a makeover but the Public (passengers) too.
Railway platforms needs a serious redesign...
Induan Railways is Worlds largest employer n has the second largest network but services remain abysmal!
Everything is ok Thanks to every one who save the passenger But Why People want to kill themselves🙏
Has anybody properly boarding the train ever slipped into such gaps?
No mode of transportation never encourages end moment stunt. It's all driven by end moment hurry of passengers.
Even if such gaps are filled, the habit of 'stuntman' people will still remain the same. Many do it for tiktok videos sometimes.
Bloody if you believe that you will succeed in removing a pro hindu government by demeaning it with such silly logics, its your fallacy.
The nation has realized the real threat i.e. the 'Jihadi Mindset' and is committed to eradicate it completely.
And yes, your pro jihadi approach is no more a secret.
😂😂😂
Too good sir
Brut is idiot doesn't know that that gap is for safety reasons and you need to follow rules while walking on platform. Foolish page!
Also measures to be taken to stop people from boarding moving trains
Salute to this man....he is a hero
Platform gayaa bhaad mein.... Yaar woh "pakistan zindabad" bangalore wala video daalonaa please...
Thank you Mr Policeman, God bless you 💐
Ali R.18 hours
Salute to this brave Policeman...
Arqam S.20 hours
Alert Police are also Throwing Stones on Indian Citizens
Rahul K.a day
Salute to this policeman...!
Brut Indiaa day
Train accidents are an unfortunately common occurrence in India even with people being urged to practice caution:
Umesh C.a day
The removal of platform gap is not in agenda of any political party so far. Is not a matter of surprise ?
Abdullah Y.2 days
Reducing the gap in Platform Stations is just one side of the coin. The video clearly demonstrates that the girl was dragged along with the train when fortunately an officer saved her. We as Indians lack discipline while boarding public transport. We rush and fuel the chaos. No one gives a fuck about the trains or busses we travel in, we trash our garbage, spit and spill water. It is not just our Public Transport which needs a makeover but the Public (passengers) too.
Abhi A.2 days
Railway platforms needs a serious redesign...
Jaideep P.2 days
Induan Railways is Worlds largest employer n has the second largest network but services remain abysmal!
Binodini S.3 days
Everything is ok Thanks to every one who save the passenger But Why People want to kill themselves🙏
Manish A.3 days
Has anybody properly boarding the train ever slipped into such gaps? No mode of transportation never encourages end moment stunt. It's all driven by end moment hurry of passengers. Even if such gaps are filled, the habit of 'stuntman' people will still remain the same. Many do it for tiktok videos sometimes. Bloody if you believe that you will succeed in removing a pro hindu government by demeaning it with such silly logics, its your fallacy. The nation has realized the real threat i.e. the 'Jihadi Mindset' and is committed to eradicate it completely. And yes, your pro jihadi approach is no more a secret. 😂😂😂
Azam K.3 days
Too good sir
Sidhu S.3 days
Brut is idiot doesn't know that that gap is for safety reasons and you need to follow rules while walking on platform. Foolish page!
Uma R.3 days
Also measures to be taken to stop people from boarding moving trains
Esmira F.3 days
Salute to this man....he is a hero
Santosh K.3 days
Platform gayaa bhaad mein.... Yaar woh "pakistan zindabad" bangalore wala video daalonaa please...
Ben M.3 days
Thank you Mr Policeman, God bless you 💐