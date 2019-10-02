back

Patna ICU Flooded As Rains Lash Bihar

This Patna hospital's intensive care unit was submerged in flood water.

10/02/2019 1:42 PMupdated: 10/03/2019 9:38 AM
  • 258.9k
  • 50

And even more

  1. Going Bananas For Apples

  2. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  3. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  4. Another Freak Pothole Accident

  5. The Cow In The Clothing Store

  6. Man Attacks Bike After Traffic Challan

36 comments

  • Rajeeb K.
    10/19/2019 09:09

    Jay Jagannath bless him

  • शेख अ.
    10/18/2019 19:00

    Bikash ho Raha hai koi mar Jaya to Ganga Jana ki jarurat nahi hai Asti Wahi bisarjan kar do

  • Swamy P.
    10/17/2019 10:45

    🙈🙈🤭

  • Konrad R.
    10/12/2019 10:22

    This is what you get when people obsessed with religion elect criminals & barbarians with no knowledge or thinking power. Even worse is the fact is that they will ruin their own state by electing barbarians & then in their time of distress they travel to other states that unlike themselves elected sane educated people as their leaders worked hard for their people & to provide better facilities.

  • Sugriv S.
    10/11/2019 22:52

    यह हमारा इंडिया सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा यहां इन मां बेटी की कोई नहीं सुनता

  • Veera V.
    10/08/2019 15:47

    pls its hard to share n see....let PM know this and come forward to help...because only option ...

  • Ravi R.
    10/08/2019 04:41

    Modi what are you doing

  • Lucky K.
    10/05/2019 15:47

    What our leaders are doing

  • Gurjit B.
    10/05/2019 11:53

    WaheGuru ji

  • Devyani B.
    10/03/2019 06:27

    Fantastic!! Don't even know what to say

  • Brut India
    10/03/2019 05:17

    This rickshaw puller was heartbroken when he couldn't pull his rickshaw free from the floodwaters:

  • Rana B.
    10/03/2019 04:17

    WORST IS YET TO COME IN INDIA__WITH SO MUCH POPULATION. & LIMITED RESOURCES

  • Fahad A.
    10/03/2019 02:55

    Where is Rich bollywoods,IPL,Ambani,Google Ceo ,chundariyaan invest money here for victim citys ....

  • Sumita S.
    10/03/2019 02:15

    Ya blame the climate but please don't blame those useless pump system , drainage system. Hillarous situation

  • Tooba K.
    10/03/2019 01:40

    Yea kam Kia han murderer bjps nay

  • Pe N.
    10/02/2019 18:02

    Now whom to blame for climate change...its us ....

  • Santa M.
    10/02/2019 17:15

    😳

  • Deep K.
    10/02/2019 17:02

    Current ruling Party is responsible for all this.Abhi bhi waqt hai samajh jaao.Inko itne buri tarike se harao agli baar ki ye sab politics chodh de....

  • Dipti J.
    10/02/2019 15:55

    Call Modi vikas purush

  • Reny F.
    10/02/2019 15:22

    Soo much debholopment happened