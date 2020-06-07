back
Patna Wedding Turns Into Coronavirus Cluster
A wedding soon turned into a funeral in rural Patna when the groom died of Covid-19 symptoms. Some blamed the two events for triggering the biggest infection chain in Bihar so far.
07/06/2020 1:27 PM
- 1.9m
- 8.8k
- 1.0k
656 comments
Luffy N.2 days
I thought only Indonesians are stubborn and steal dead bodies, India is also doing the same thing. No social distancing whatsoever. Hygiene sucks!!!
Damion T.2 days
And turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrha into ashes condemned them with an overthrow, making them an ensample unto those that after should live ungodly; 2 Peter 2:6
Damion T.2 days
Isaiah 3:9 “The shew of their countenance doth witness against them; and they declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it not. Woe unto their soul! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves.
Damion T.2 days
Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God. 1 Corinthians 6:9-10
Damion T.2 days
Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.” John 8:12
Damion T.2 days
Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38
Suchandra M.2 days
This shows us tht lets not have public weddings during d pandemic and only hv minimum rituals or registration of marriages only....unless we tk things seriously ....nothing cn change....pity d bride bcz she wil b blamed all life by foolish relatives
Neer T.2 days
If educated people behave like chutiyas then Govt has nothing to do. No sympathy for these idiots.
Honey A.2 days
very sad story..
Archi K.3 days
Wow no sympathy for these irresponsible people. There is a worldwide pandemic and you have an extravagant wedding celebration!!! No sympathy at all.
Aman Q.3 days
too little too late .. local police always know about the events happening.. it is totally impossible they were not paid or under influence
Jo J.3 days
Shaadi barbaadi. What a tragedy. This is not the only wedding I know about during covid lockdown or immediately after lockdown. There have been at least 5 weddings among relatives and friends’ circle. Also a covid death totally unrelated to weddings. May god save them. People still are not getting it. The pandemic is real and covid is awful. Wake-up humans.
Sharmistha P.3 days
good decision in many ways..
Pauline G.3 days
Such an awful meaningless death of a young man due to irresponsible selfish behaviour and further infection to a 100 or more people... 😡
Aliza S.4 days
C
Snehangshu C.4 days
I wish people can be a little responsible 😔
Bub W.4 days
This is why ppl get angry with you india..You hide things, you dont listen & those 2 faults alone can cause deaths!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
Sursatee C.4 days
So sad life is so short
Sheila P.5 days
Very sad news Rest In Peace
Janie M.5 days
Hi