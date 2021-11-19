back

Paytm Founder In Tears On Listing Day

“What a feeling! What a feeling! What a feeling!” Vijay Shekhar Sharma got emotional on Paytm’s stock exchange debut.

19/11/2021 1:27 PM
  • 127.1K
  • 83

Portraits

  1. 7:45

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan

  2. 2:10

    The Indian Teens Who Impressed NASA

  3. 1:59

    Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap

  4. 5:28

    Will We See An Indian In Space Soon? Ft. Shashi Tharoor

  5. 5:22

    The Life Of Tipu Sultan

  6. 7:48

    Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived

68 comments

  • Bijwaram N.
    14 hours

    I don't feel his cry when u really cry our voice changes. Drama people.

  • Jaggat S.
    a day

    Not your fault mate!! “PANOUTI” takes down whoever he sided with. Better be rational citizen if you want to succeed other for bhakts domes day isn’t that far.

  • Deepak K.
    a day

    Paytm will fail like anything. Shareholders tears will not leave you.

  • Sachin U.
    a day

    Today’s price - 1362, all investors are crying like him !!! Nautanki!!!.

  • Mithun G.
    2 days

    Pahle kam kijiye bahut customer ka account mein fruit hua hai account unlock karne ka aap koshish kijiye sar

  • Aamir Z.
    2 days

    50 kaat overacting

  • Gabriel K.
    2 days

    I don't know who is this and i don't know what he is upto but i salute to his Oscar level acting

  • Yogesh Y.
    2 days

    सब अल्लाह की मर्जी है 🤔🤔

  • Nilesh J.
    2 days

    Crocodile tears🐊

  • Amit G.
    2 days

    Fair price 1300/-

  • Rakesh B.
    2 days

    The merchant bankers and promoters should be taken to court for overvalued presentation...

  • Deepak Y.
    3 days

    Bharat bhagya vidhata

  • Amar P.
    3 days

    Amazing product and excellent service. Proud to say I am a user since 2010…..

  • Jahanzeb A.
    3 days

    Yeh to saala actor nikla

  • Avinash K.
    3 days

    Worst app my account has been blocked, saying that suspicious activity done in my account, my amount was seized..

  • Meenakshi K.
    3 days

    Modi chela!!!

  • Debayan K.
    3 days

    Trying to sell stocks with nationalist spirit won't work sir

  • Pravin S.
    3 days

    Paisa gaya sabka

  • Aadil K.
    3 days

    Bina BAAT ke lag gaye ghode 😂

  • Rajni A.
    3 days

    Sbka paisa doob gya

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.