back

Personal Beliefs Should Remain Personal: Yogi Adityanath

"India will work according to the Constitution, not according to Shariat." Watch what Yogi Adityanath said about the hijab row in the midst of the UP elections.

15/02/2022 11:55 AM
  • 149.6K
  • 1K

Politics

  1. 8:56

    The Shy Student Who Became Tamil Nadu's Amma

  2. 3:58

    When Modi slighted SP on terror track record

  3. 3:11

    Do you need to remove your hijab in a bank?

  4. 2:20

    What's in a word? Indian politicians respond

  5. 4:10

    Falling In Forbidden Love In India

  6. 2:13

    Who built Kartarpur? Yes, it's poll season again

1000 comments

  • Zeeshan F.
    a day

    Sirpakdu

  • Barinder P.
    3 days

    F.O. Yogi

  • Muhammad Z.
    3 days

    Aby isko tu dekh kr hi gussa atta h👀

  • Hamesh K.
    3 days

    ghazwa e hind hoga in sha Allah. knk Hmry nabi s.a.w k sache Alafaz hai.

  • Wyea W.
    3 days

    paghol, G Hind is coming.

  • Hemant S.
    3 days

    We are and always will be very proud that sir A. P. J Abdul kalam was our president If they are deserving why not as a P. M. Uniform is a way in which discrimination amongst religion, the rich and the poor is abolished Bass itni si baat hai Kuch gadho ko samajh aa jaaye to koi issue hi nahi hai!!

  • Rani A.
    3 days

    Hahahaha 🤣 koi shak nhi zaror Hoga ghazwa Hind inshallah

  • Zaid Z.
    4 days

    You gave the example of Army Uniform, then why Sikhs wear their turban? Ask them to remove it. Where did it say in your Constitution or in your national law that if you want to join the army then you should or shouldn't wear Turban or Hijab or any other thing related to one's personal religion or faith or belief etc???

  • Zaid Z.
    4 days

    Kya pidi kya pidi ka shorba.

  • Humaz A.
    4 days

    Attanki face

  • Raziq R.
    4 days

    Sabka sath sabka Vikas 15 lakh rupay account mein a jaenge 😀😀😀 super comedy karte hue BJP ke log

  • Talha D.
    4 days

    What the hell you laughing ballsack. Your armed forces allow sikh soldiers to wear turbans as part of the uniform.

  • Qalbi Q.
    4 days

    Hame nahi chahiye esa samman jahan hum hijab or burqa nahi pehen sake... Konsi respect doge aap hume Jab hum khud ki hi respect na kr pae... Hamare liye hamara hijab hamari izzat hai.. aap wahi hamse chin loge to hum kese survive krenge world mai? Aap hame mana nahi kr sakte ke hame kese hamara religion follow krna hai... Ye hamara religion hai aapka nahi... Aap apna religion follow karo hum hamara krenge, Simple. Jese hum aapko mana nahi kr rahe hain aap bhi hame mat karo.

  • Zameer H.
    4 days

    Ghazawa hind is gonna definitely happen no matter what

  • Amandeep N.
    4 days

    Kuch bhi bol dete hain politicians logo ko ladwane ke baad vote leke desh ko lootne ke liye jeet Jane ke liye

  • Kevi T.
    4 days

    Who is this clone???

  • Muhammad U.
    4 days

    🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶

  • Ali A.
    4 days

    Hmmmm it means that rules of a school is above the Article 25 of the constitution of India.

  • Mohamed M.
    4 days

    New India indeed. Never in history had india been ruled by terrorists. Not for long, though.

  • Azzy K.
    4 days

    As a Muslim I always believed Ghazwa E Hind happened in the past. However from what I see happening in India for the past 10 years, situation that these extremist hindus have created, I think the prophecy is yet to be completed.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.