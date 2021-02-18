back
Petrol At Rs.100: Modi Pushes For Green Energy
As petrol prices hit the Rs 100 mark in some Indian states, PM Modi said that earlier governments should have focussed on cutting India's import dependence.
18/02/2021 4:55 PM
71 comments
SO C.6 hours
Blaming congress means what purpose of seating in prime minister seat..?
Charles E.14 hours
All basic necessities of common man... are Hiked... This is a rich man... GOVT.. Atrocity @ it's peak
Deep N.15 hours
It's high time for all the youth of this country to look at all the matter this crazy man has put us into in somehow for his party or his Benefit . Still there are very big issue which are not solve yet here he come with another good news. Really India has change. This man has did it.
Nikhil J.15 hours
Scripted 🙄
Siddique I.17 hours
What foolishnes he saying.. 😂😂😂
Vinay V.19 hours
Ok let's blame Congress and Nehru again. Why not ? We've been playing it for years now, why shy away now ? Doesn't matter what the earlier Governments did or did not, but atleast the middle and lower middle class people made a living and slept peacefully.
ரூபன் அ.21 hours
Simply waste. . not interested
Argha M.a day
Yes sir v good blame game is on you are in the power now 7 years before this also your party was in power you can bring changes in the recent budget but cant do anything for petrol price hike ha sir before u the upa government was there crude oil per gallon was high that time still petrol was ok affordable but now the situation is gone out of hands you givd concession on your excise duty automatically the prices will go down but you have come to power to loot indians so do wat you doing 2024 public will do what we r suppose to do jai hind
Syed R.a day
Mr modi is telling urgice instead of usage..... What an english sijeeee.....
Naveen G.a day
Such a pathetic person our PM, after screwing up the entire country leaving aside his Ass licking teammates .. stupid trying to Misguide citizens by his Melodramatic speech and as usual blaming previous government. As if he had left no stone unturned in PLUNDERING the country.
Ankit K.a day
Middle class baccha hai kya? 😅
Ajeya G.a day
Another clueless directions given by Fekuji. Towards Green energy means that we all should buy 20 lacs electric cars even when there are no jobs no saving no Interest on our FD or PF
Rb G.2 days
Everything will blamed on Congress.
Aniket R.2 days
India needs stratigic oil reserves. In compare to other nations that uses huge amount of petroleum, like Japan, America, China, India's oil storing capacity with respect to its uses is very low.
Suyash B.2 days
Minister get Petrol Allowence other sought of Allowences that should be Unsubscribed instead of increasing State and Center Tax of PETROL AND Diesel.. THAT Should go from Their Salaries......
Souvik C.2 days
Jor se bolo Jai shree raam,ghat jayega petrol ka daam
Mohan K.2 days
Yes my friends fuel prices have gone up and hence other commodities prices will go up and burden is back on middle class but we forget India has a huge demand for fuel due to our population and no. Of vehicles have gone up hence the concept of renewable energy to reduce fuel consumption and hence price reduction. Yes Govt. Is privatizing but learn if Govt is privatizing profitable PSU's if yes then learn why and stand against it if needed. You have seen west by privatizing gaining efficiency and profit. No one talks about state Govt which have higher gain in fuel price. Yes one can't blame previous Govt's but what has happened previously always effects your present. When new things come up to improve one there are certain difficulties and burdens one has to face just like construction of new fly overs and roads. Condem bad and support good,hence learn whats happening and why.
Sunny C.2 days
I think we all as a nation should realize that the previous government did something while the present government did nothing but to blame the previous government. This is a great accomplishment and an achievement for the past 7 years. An all time record of doing nothing.
Abhilash R.2 days
Only thing that his government is doing is closing all government and public sector companies by donating the assets to his friends.
सुषमा भ.2 days
Population of our nation is root cause of it.