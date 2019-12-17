back

Phone Lights On, They Read Out India’s Constitution At India Gate

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at India Gate and read out the preamble of the Indian constitution in solidarity with students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

12/17/2019 11:01 AM
1376 comments

  • Raj M.
    4 days

    तुम सालो कुतते हो जो भोक रहे हो हरामीयो की औलादो जब नही बोले जब मुसलमानो ने कशमीर के पनडीतो को मारकर भगाया

  • Harshvardhan S.
    5 days

    Sad but term secular and socialist was amended in preamble during emergency when entire opposition was behind the bars. Secular was there in different articles of constitution not as the prominent,exact term but as set of words or sentences refering to secularity of state.Procedure of amendment was wrong.

  • Shabbir K.
    5 days

    Good

  • Abhishek M.
    5 days

    😂😂😂😂😂😂carrry on Milegi aazadi

  • Santosh G.
    5 days

    Bkk ullu

  • Swapnil D.
    5 days

    We the people of India Support CAA and NRC.... We the people of india stand united against illegal immigrants

  • Sanatan B.
    5 days

    We could not understand the peoples who r protesting against CAA..... They r Indian or non Indian........ If non Indian you r free , u can Left the country.....

  • Rahul S.
    5 days

    Sbko milegi aajadi, Chun Chunkar milegi aajadi Afjal ko mili hai aajadi Kasab ko mili hai aajadi Ab tumko milegi aajadi

  • Siddhant S.
    5 days

    Ask about SECULARISM from "so called secular institution" i.e. "AMU" Having reservation on the basis of religion

  • Skr R.
    5 days

    CAA NRC আমরা সমর্থন করছি করব

  • Skr R.
    5 days

    We support CAA NRC

  • Skr R.
    5 days

    Terrorist

  • Amit J.
    5 days

    Tujhe videsho se funding hoti he esi news dikhane ke liye is par income tax ka chapa dalwao bhaiyo

  • Videsh N.
    5 days

    Jai hind Modi

  • Videsh N.
    5 days

    We support CAA and nrc

  • M A.
    5 days

    India was not secular India Indira Gandhi made some changes in constitution and add secularism word in constitution from than India became secular country.

  • Rishi G.
    5 days

    SAPORT CAA & NRC

  • Mahajan R.
    5 days

    Mahachuttiea Mohammed

  • Utkarsh A.
    5 days

    We support CAA+NRC.🌸

  • Anik J.
    5 days

    Hey you? Do you know when the three words, Secular Socialist and Integrity were added to our constitution? It was during the national emergency when the entire oppositions were arrested. The right of supreme court had been snatched away by that government. There were no freedom for journalists. It was only to save herself from the verdict which the Allahabad High court gave. Was that method of including three words into the constitution right for you? If that was right then why are you people protesting now?