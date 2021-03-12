back
Phoolan Devi's Killer Returns To Scene Of 1981 Murders
Sher Singh Rana, former MP Phoolan Devi's killer, got a warm welcome on his visit to UP's Behmai village. In 1981, Devi and her dacoit gang had gunned down at least 20 upper-caste men here. Here's a look at Rana's controversial life.
12/03/2021 3:27 PM
166 comments
Manas R.6 hours
Bharat tho Biswaguru bane gare baba😂😂😂
Fenty Z.11 hours
What a modern india.. Strange
Vikramjeet S.a day
Aurat ko maar k sher bann rahe hain...😂😂
అఖిల్ క.a day
edo pekevadila angry reaction ichaventraaa
Virat T.2 days
I am from thakur clan but i give respect to phoolen devi for her struggle to save her from these monsters and she should be an icon for todays women also
Ali M.3 days
Memorial of the rapists! 👍
Sachin K.3 days
It means he supports the rape and victimization of late Phoolan devi, clearly! I have read his autobiography where he was fantasize like a hero, this is all sociopolitical stance.
Ankit P.3 days
Soon state government will give ticket to him🤣
Ashok K.3 days
शेर सिंह राणा जिंदाबाद
Partner H.3 days
"New India" everything is possible 😁
Sreedhar E.3 days
Is this a news
Cecil R.3 days
Give him the hopeless award disgusting
Ruma S.3 days
I can't understand whether to laugh or cringe.. he went for that 21 men who raped Phoolan devi like hero?. In this story who is hero? The women who took Revenge on the men who raped her or the guy who killed her and come back to pray respect to those 21 guys. Wtf?????!!!!!
Nitin B.3 days
Hahahaha Even the 84 anti Sikh rioters roamed free and even became ministers !!!
Tamanna K.3 days
This type of thing can only happen in UP
Rahab D.3 days
Ek aurat ka milkar rape karte hain ,busdil ki tarah ,jab woh revenge leti hain toh gand fatt jaati hain ..us aurat ko goli marte hain jab uske paas weapon nhi hota ..
Akshay B.3 days
Be shit bhakth 😍
Vishal H.4 days
Kutte amne samne ladta aurat hi toh thi na, nihatye aurat par goli maarkar ye sabhit huva ki tu bujdil koum ka kutta hey, aur kutto ka naam sher rakhne se woh sher nahi banta
Hamza A.4 days
Is it just me or does this dude look like Hindustani bhau
Puneet P.4 days
Memorial for mens are there because they were not the same men who raped devi, Devi and her people killed 20 people from the same village where she was raped. Most of men killed belonged to thakur community, Devi killed them because of hatred towards the thakur community not because they were guilty of anything.