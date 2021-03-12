back

Phoolan Devi's Killer Returns To Scene Of 1981 Murders

Sher Singh Rana, former MP Phoolan Devi's killer, got a warm welcome on his visit to UP's Behmai village. In 1981, Devi and her dacoit gang had gunned down at least 20 upper-caste men here. Here's a look at Rana's controversial life.

12/03/2021 3:27 PM
  • 170.3K
  • 176

Politics

166 comments

  • Manas R.
    6 hours

    Bharat tho Biswaguru bane gare baba😂😂😂

  • Fenty Z.
    11 hours

    What a modern india.. Strange

  • Vikramjeet S.
    a day

    Aurat ko maar k sher bann rahe hain...😂😂

  • అఖిల్ క.
    a day

    edo pekevadila angry reaction ichaventraaa

  • Virat T.
    2 days

    I am from thakur clan but i give respect to phoolen devi for her struggle to save her from these monsters and she should be an icon for todays women also

  • Ali M.
    3 days

    Memorial of the rapists! 👍

  • Sachin K.
    3 days

    It means he supports the rape and victimization of late Phoolan devi, clearly! I have read his autobiography where he was fantasize like a hero, this is all sociopolitical stance.

  • Ankit P.
    3 days

    Soon state government will give ticket to him🤣

  • Ashok K.
    3 days

    शेर सिंह राणा जिंदाबाद

  • Partner H.
    3 days

    "New India" everything is possible 😁

  • Sreedhar E.
    3 days

    Is this a news

  • Cecil R.
    3 days

    Give him the hopeless award disgusting

  • Ruma S.
    3 days

    I can't understand whether to laugh or cringe.. he went for that 21 men who raped Phoolan devi like hero?. In this story who is hero? The women who took Revenge on the men who raped her or the guy who killed her and come back to pray respect to those 21 guys. Wtf?????!!!!!

  • Nitin B.
    3 days

    Hahahaha Even the 84 anti Sikh rioters roamed free and even became ministers !!!

  • Tamanna K.
    3 days

    This type of thing can only happen in UP

  • Rahab D.
    3 days

    Ek aurat ka milkar rape karte hain ,busdil ki tarah ,jab woh revenge leti hain toh gand fatt jaati hain ..us aurat ko goli marte hain jab uske paas weapon nhi hota ..

  • Akshay B.
    3 days

    Be shit bhakth 😍

  • Vishal H.
    4 days

    Kutte amne samne ladta aurat hi toh thi na, nihatye aurat par goli maarkar ye sabhit huva ki tu bujdil koum ka kutta hey, aur kutto ka naam sher rakhne se woh sher nahi banta

  • Hamza A.
    4 days

    Is it just me or does this dude look like Hindustani bhau

  • Puneet P.
    4 days

    Memorial for mens are there because they were not the same men who raped devi, Devi and her people killed 20 people from the same village where she was raped. Most of men killed belonged to thakur community, Devi killed them because of hatred towards the thakur community not because they were guilty of anything.

