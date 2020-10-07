back
Pilot Ritu Rathee Taneja Makes Emotional Appeal
“I felt scared before I could say anything to that guy.” A pilot and YouTuber, Ritu Rathee Taneja shared how she stood up to her molester.
07/10/2020 5:03 PMupdated: 07/10/2020 5:04 PM
40 comments
Sumeet K.an hour
Can any Indian girl reply on my comment if she has not faced any type of sexual/ physical harrassment or misbehaviour?
Deepa G.3 hours
I really appreciate ur thoughts
Deepa G.3 hours
U r right. I m also suffers some insidence i blamed people who along with me but than i thought why i always Depended to other first i have to raise my voice against this type f bastard
Baibhav D.3 hours
Ritu didi namaste 🙏 u are so best and nice we love u and bhaiya I believe didu its imp ki apne acha sa yeh message convey kiye jese bhaiya ne bhi kiya tha 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️ sincere regards to u and bhaiya 🙏❤️❤️love from bhubaneswar 👍👍❤️❤️🙏🙏
Bibhor A.3 hours
Just only a drama
Navneet D.3 hours
V well said
Anil K.5 hours
Good time for YouTubers to get publicity. Thousands of people get murdered every year. Thousands of men and even children get murdered. But, they have found only one issue. Women are murdering children. That is not an issue for these YouTubers.
Krishna M.5 hours
Yes it very true
Durga P.6 hours
India is one of the worst countries of women because of these kind of incidents nd others too, feeling extremely nd deeply sad,u r very brave nd courageous nd called out at that bastard,ur words in this video will definitely make a difference I am praying to God
Manish A.7 hours
From A Wife To A Mother And Than A Pilot She Is An Inspiration. Ritu Rathee Taneja Mam ❤
Jasmine C.7 hours
Very rightly said, the shame should be perpetrators not the girls! But this human rights issue is too much of a burden to be borne only by mothers. The fact is men find it easy to violate women of different community or social standing. If at 30, we feel scared to call out a man in parlor who misbehaved for service we are paying, can you imagine how it's to stand up to zamindars son by 18yr old low caste girl. Dalit are made to use different wells for water! The idea to violate and abuse a woman's body especially if she belongs to a different race, caste, colour or financial status to show that community its place needs to be shamed for being hate crimes not protected. The society supporting this should be shamed!
Sandeep S.8 hours
For all this time I thought that it's just the men who are the culprit but as rightly pointed by Ritu, women who resort to regressive thoughts are equally responsible for raising demons who misbehave and conduct inhumane acts like molesting, rape, character assassination and violence. Obviously men and women both need a fix here and as somebody rightly mentioned in comments, please cultivate liberal values in your kids no matter what their gender is.
Shagufta P.8 hours
Arey chhodo didi ab to wo videshi sazish aur honor killing ho gya, kahe ka rape aur kahe ka insaaaf. Set ho gya narative!
Vishal S.9 hours
Bhagwaan ne koi buri cheez nahi banai.haa ab pishaach insaan yoni me janm le rahe hai
Sujata J.10 hours
True Ms Jatni 👏👏. Mother should stop saying Raja Beta and slap their son if he dare to look or touch inappropriately a girl.. Your point on gender equality is valid but to implement will take more time.. dimag ka kachra Saafkb hoga ??? kitni jaane gai hai aur kitni jaengi fir bhi ye log apni manmani karte hai.. consent / respect word inki dictionary mein nahi hai.. I categorise them as " Wild animals "
Pooja S.12 hours
👍
Ambika H.13 hours
❤️❤️❤️
Rekha B.14 hours
You are Absolutely right ma'am 👍👍
Ruby R.14 hours
Yes you are absolutely right. It is only in the hands of society right from home.
Sanjukta K.14 hours
You are so brave to come up and say such things in social media. I agree that a mother can make some change by teaching her son to behave properly in the society but every mother should be brought up like this to teach every son in the society a lesson if he doesn't behave properly.