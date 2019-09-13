Piyush Goyal Booed For Anti-Maths Gravity Remark

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal found jokes on his gravity remark so gravely unjust, he issued an angry rejoinder.
236 comments
Ashutosh T.10/10/2019 10:53
what he said is true!
Maninder S.10/10/2019 08:44
deko paji
Maninder S.10/10/2019 08:44
einstein ka baap h ye to pagal [email protected]$?da😂😤
Shyam K.10/09/2019 17:33
Mc hogya h sb BJP wale
Soumyak B.10/09/2019 15:33
Ask him what's his index of gravity in BJP governance alongside his gravity of debate for Indian economy? Is his gravity for Economics stronger and potentially potent than Nobel prize winners and GCI & World Economic forum those who placed India in 68th position across globe and warned about dilapidated and ramshackle economy ...Ask him if his own BJP member Dr Subramaniam Swamy is wrong when he too said our economy is struggling
Akshay K.10/09/2019 07:59
So he is commerce minister, not science so please don't worry...😂😂😂
Krishnendu S.10/09/2019 03:51
That's what the bhakts do with Rahul Gandhi.. he shouldn't be complaining
Gesha L.10/08/2019 09:20
New formula to keep people on illusion...
Mohammed N.10/08/2019 03:54
Kya hoga hamare desh ka bhavish
Rahul K.10/07/2019 22:46
Lemon choos le Piyush
Yeka A.10/07/2019 17:36
Even his supporters r now like, "now how do we defend this"😂
Bhagyadhar O.10/07/2019 16:03
for u
Aijaz A.10/07/2019 13:29
Dallal hijde kabhi nhi sundhrenge....bas bakwas karenge...
मृगांक श.10/07/2019 13:14
But its not wrong na? Maths "did not" help "Einstein", to work out "gravity"... It helped "Newton" instead!! 😂
Khan A.10/07/2019 06:03
Apart from that .. What a great idea .... Commerce without maths..
Engba M.10/07/2019 01:34
Incredible india
Kuriakose J.10/06/2019 19:05
Used to consider him highly among the current crop of ministers..he too proved that he can outdo his colleagues and defy logics ..
Sayan C.10/06/2019 12:15
Piyush goyal is such a dick I can tell it by seeing his face.... I am fully being judgemental about this shit,
Mohammed S.10/06/2019 09:57
In sales and marketing industries there is a golden formula used.... It's called "CCC" Confuse customer, Conveyance about the product you want sell and Close the sale ....
Shashank G.10/06/2019 02:25
Illiterate BJP RSS fools