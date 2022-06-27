Piyush Goyal: India will become a $30 trillion economy in 30 years
Minister Piyush Goyal said India will become a $30 trillion economy in 30 years. But will it help in generating employment?
What Amit Shah said after SC's verdict on Gujarat riots
"Like Shiva drank poison, Modi endured the pain of false allegations." This is what Union Minister Amit Shah said after Supreme Court's verdict on the 2002 Gujarat riots...
Why was Moosewala's “SYL” removed from YouTube?
Why did the government ask YouTube to pull down Sidhu Moosewala’s latest video?
Jaishankar holds up mirror to Europe on Russian oil import
India was questioned for importing Russian oil. So, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called out Europe's hypocrisy of sanctions.
When India was upset with a US Congresswoman
Rep. Ilhan Omar was no stranger to criticising PM Modi, but on her recent visit to Pakistan-administered Kashmir, India had a stern response for her.
When Uddhav Thackeray offered to quit
"Hindutva is breath." Embattled CM Uddhav Thackeray appeals rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai.
The man behind Maharashtra's political turmoil
Always a formidable force in the Shiv Sena... in 2022, Eknath Shinde's rebellion pushed the Maharashtra government to the brink of collapse.
Balasaheb's 1994 speech on alliance with BJP
The current friction between the Shiv Sena and the BJP is a lovers' tiff or an all-out war? This is how Balasaheb Thackeray had measured their relationship back in 1994. #tbt
"Two close" for comfort in Ayodhya's Sarayu river
How intimate is too intimate? A married couple taking a dip in the Sarayu were surrounded by moral policemen for coming too close to each other.
Meet Draupadi Murmu, BJP's presidential candidate
Do you know how the unassuming Draupadi Murmu became the strongest candidate for India's next President?
BJP And Shiv Sena's Love-Hate Relationship
The Shiv Sena and the BJP are at loggerheads again. This time over each other's brand of Hindutva. Here's a look at how the former friends with a common mission turned foes...