Plainclothes Cops Caught in Maharashtra Politics

This is no vacation! These plainclothes policemen were caught in the middle of Mumbai's intense resort politics.

11/26/2019 5:27 PMupdated: 11/26/2019 5:42 PM
Politics

63 comments

  • Abhijit P.
    a day

    शरद पवारांच्या मागे रहा..जास्त पुढे पुढे करू नका

  • Imran K.
    a day

    Ha Maharashtra aahe...UP Bihar naahi... Kuni pan yeil aani kahi bhi Karin... Good job Jitendra Awadh saheb

  • Shivam S.
    2 days

    This is wrong

  • Shreyas K.
    2 days

    spreading fake news.

  • Brigen T.
    3 days

    Baal

  • Ankit N.
    4 days

    What's the problem if they are sitting there without disturbing others , what's the problem...if an NCP MLA can enjoy in a hotel ,,why can't an policeman?

  • Sanmeet R.
    4 days

    Jitendra Awad gandu

  • Harsh S.
    4 days

    Who gave him rights to behave like this with policemens

  • Sudhakar M.
    5 days

    🤣

  • Vishwajeet G.
    5 days

    शांत पणे बसू दे ना रें त्यांना काय तू पण

  • हिंदूपुत्र द.
    6 days

    भडवा आव्हाड

  • DrNaveen B.
    6 days

    Brut is telling that police men had come to poach MLAs 😂😂😂

  • Elgar F.
    12/11/2019 15:59

    So this is the wave we are used to seeing

  • Tarun G.
    12/10/2019 12:35

    Brut is handeled by BJP IT Cell

  • Nitin A.
    12/10/2019 03:21

    Will Zucced Graham chad bunty

  • Akash K.
    12/09/2019 14:15

    Good job ncp and shiv sena

  • ABhijeet R.
    12/09/2019 12:37

    Shivsena se panga mat lena kabhi mumbai me 🚩

  • Nishant S.
    12/08/2019 18:26

    Fear ....ohh I like it

  • Naman J.
    12/08/2019 11:25

    see reality of Indian politicians they are we know that they are corrupt instead we fool indians tolerate all this.

  • Satish P.
    12/08/2019 03:13

    Go to hell😜