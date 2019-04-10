back

Playschool Safety And Urban India’s Working Women

This woman got 10 years in jail for assaulting a child in a Navi Mumbai crèche. The crime could have more serious repercussions. 👶 ⚖

04/10/2019 5:29 AM
  • 603.2k
  • 323

And even more

  1. Rape Protestor Anu Dubey Alleges Police Harassment

  2. Ayushmann Khurrana Defines "Man"

  3. The Amazing Story of Mahua

  4. Melbourne Teacher Recites Hindi Poetry

  5. The Other Indian Who Won Big At The Gates Foundation

  6. IPS Officer’s Pepper Spray Tutorial

266 comments

  • Zafar K.
    06/17/2019 10:35

    10 years jail for a girl to bachchon ke rapist kya humare niyyedhishon ke qanoon ke daamd hote hain rape 7 saal bachcho ke rape aur murder par umar qaid aise haram ke jano ko aam janta ke tax ke paison se umar bhar paalte baithoge faansi kyun nahi diye in sab ko JAIHIND

  • Gousia B.
    06/17/2019 06:56

    Quit d job or put ling leave and save u r own child

  • Arti P.
    06/16/2019 10:25

    😠😠😡

  • Arti P.
    06/16/2019 10:25

    Jallad

  • Rina M.
    06/03/2019 12:42

    laguindiya

  • Maritess B.
    05/25/2019 05:46

    Take care of your children not another people..

  • Nasir H.
    05/24/2019 07:53

    Is ki chut me mera lauda is ko hamare hawale kardo marna kise kehte hai hum batate hai

  • Sajid S.
    05/19/2019 22:26

    She should be hanged , 10 years is not enough for such a gruesome act.

  • Dulin F.
    05/18/2019 18:15

    No human this women are devil🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤮🤮

  • Hiya B.
    05/07/2019 16:36

    if you want to kill someone, I have a project for you.

  • Bappa D.
    04/30/2019 15:54

    Sali

  • Bappa D.
    04/30/2019 15:54

    Are rendi ki awlad

  • Rajeev K.
    04/30/2019 10:48

    Dil dukh ja

  • Sakshi C.
    04/30/2019 06:57

    ..I'm terrified

  • Isha D.
    04/28/2019 16:12

    😓😓😓😓😓😓😓

  • Boyka K.
    04/28/2019 14:32

    Liar

  • Shahnabaj K.
    04/28/2019 04:37

    Mot ki saja sunao

  • Parwej A.
    04/28/2019 01:17

    This is absolutely no good

  • Mitu N.
    04/27/2019 14:46

    Job eshaa hi thaa bhahata galatha hathaa hi ta samaja lena charitrha thaik nahi ha

  • Abhishek J.
    04/27/2019 09:36

    Feeling depressed after watching this video ///she must be thrown like that till the time she died.