back
PM Manmohan Singh's Last Press Conference
He was called the "silent Prime Minister" but in 2014, months before the election, Manmohan Singh took a few tough questions from the press. The former PM turns 89 today...
26/09/2021 5:27 AM
- 139.4K
- 5.3K
- 382
363 comments
Balvindar H.14 hours
Hon’ble Ex-PM, You Are The Greatest PM India Ever Had. You Proved To The World That “Singh Is King”
Kumar S.16 hours
You are great gentle man sir, but not a great PM. Sorry to say
Ketan C.20 hours
Maaliko ne loot machai or PM maun rahe - lakho crores ke oil bonds jaari kar diye, desh 10 saal tak koi bada procurement nahi kar saka defence mai, bulletproof vests tak poori nahi thi, fir wo paisa kahaan gaya Moni baba
Jambu G.21 hours
You should not have become PM atall. You made a great blunder in Your decision because of Sonia who chosen you since you are a very silent and obedient person. During your period only scams had taken place in your Congress plus other parties support. Your value got devalued in your 2nd term. Now that you have become very weak...take good food, sleep very well, take rest and finally be away from Congress party hereafter sir Dr. Man mohan singh ji🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Kristo M.a day
Sorry sir.You allowed the country to be looted and you are a part of it for allowing. Billions of Tax payers money were looted during your tenure.
Altaf H.a day
Desh ki janta ko taam-jhaam wala madari chahiye tha, jo jhoot pe jhoot bolker logon ka mann behlata rahe... piche se chahe mehangai asmaan chadh jaaye, lakho naukriya chali jaaye, middle class business band ho jaaye, aur jitne support karne wale hain unmei ziadatar bachelors hain jinko ghar chalane ki taklif bilkul nai pata... Agar wo jakar apne maa-baap se puchenge na, kaise ghar chalta hai, kitna mehnat karna padhta paisa kamane, to ek second ke liye b is sarkar ko pasand nai karenge. Dharm ka churan sabse danger hota hai, chahe koi b dharm ka ho. Har insaan ko Desh se prem karta hai, uske liye desh hi sabse pehle aur sabse aage hona chahiye.
Habibullah S.a day
https://fb.watch/8g5DxJh87x/
Shiv P.a day
With six stunts in heart, 16 hours of rest, tackling Sonia, what time you left with to deal with problems India faced ?
Vijith M.a day
Yes u r..since 1991 as Minister 🙏
Alfa B.a day
He's a jewel . But problem is his 4
Kiran K.a day
Every PM has been week in some aspects or other. We should stop calling him week PM and single him out. He was visionary but indeed week on matters of being strict on security
Charls A.a day
Totally,,,,...Sir has to be called THE GENERAL.
Chisal M.a day
Chup kyu ta bolne se kyuki jut nahi bolsakta ta..
Subham K.a day
Even he forgot to speak due to italian woman 😂
Anita K.2 days
One of the best Prime Minister...in the wrong party...will always be remembered for his humility...honesty..nd dedication 👏❤🙏blessed
Abdul Q.2 days
Great Great Great
Udaya S.2 days
Best prime Minister
Ashok B.2 days
Your one of the week prime minister you just statu . Sonia Italy playing with game
Head H.2 days
Bastards criticize him
Nihar G.2 days
Yes you are dehati aurat... when mumbai attack took place ,our armed forces were ready to attack Pakistan you denied permission as you thought it will give advantage to BJP. ( reference Inside The Making of Indian Foreign Policy book by Shivshankar Menon former foreign secretary) you spineless creature.. aap to madam ke liye kursi chorte rahe.. scams after scams .. 2g,commonwealth and god knows how many..