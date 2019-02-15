back

PM Modi and World Leaders Condemn Pulwama Attack

As the world denounced the ghastly attack on Indian soldiers in Pulwama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

02/15/2019 10:18 AMupdated: 02/15/2019 10:36 AM
  • Myint T.
    05/03/2019 13:03

    မိုဒီ နဲ႔ေတြၾကၿပီ်ပါ့ကြာ

  • Santosh S.
    05/01/2019 08:20

    Sir. Threat to Hindustan is not only from outsiders but also the Insiders. They r more dangerous. V need a finish off surgical strike on them also

  • Salkhu M.
    04/14/2019 19:18

    Nonsense PM who always tells about national secuirity but still 44 army were killed,,,,,ye kaisa chaukidar he

  • Fahra H.
    04/11/2019 22:42

    Modi g kabi phir bayjo na kis mig21 ko tea k lye 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Abbas K.
    03/28/2019 12:08

    Remember Indian Terrorism through Suicide Bombing when India sponsored and armed Tamil Tiger Terrorists and massacred innocent sinhalese Tamil and Muslim in Sri lanka. Shame on such Hypocrisy. Modi will drown India being an illiterate leader. No more Jingoism cards to be played. They are Demagogues playing with the emotions of ordinary public. Elect a leader who is sensible and well educated alteast

  • Abbas K.
    03/28/2019 12:08

    Remember Indian Terrorism through Suicide Bombing when India sponsored and armed Tamil Tiger Terrorists and massacred innocent sinhalese Tamil and Muslim in Sri lanka. Shame on such Hypocrisy. Modi will drown India being an illiterate leader. No more Jingoism cards to be played. They are Demagogues playing with the emotions of ordinary public. Elect someone sensible and well educated atleast

  • Abbas K.
    03/28/2019 12:07

    Remember Indian state Terrorism through Suicide Bombing when India sponsored and armed Tamil Tiger Terrorists and massacred innocent sinhalese Tamil and Muslim in Sri lanka. Shame on such Hypocrisy.

  • Abbas K.
    03/28/2019 12:07

    Modi will drown India being an illiterate leader. No more Jingoism cards to be played. They are Demagogues playing with the emotions of ordinary public. Elect a leader who is sensible and well educated alteast

  • Baba P.
    03/17/2019 10:51

    Suwwar

  • Bashir D.
    03/13/2019 11:57

    Bad modi

  • Bala R.
    03/13/2019 11:22

    Bc khoon toh ka khaul raha hai air strike se 😂

  • Sankar P.
    03/13/2019 10:39

    Bar bar modi sarkar

  • Aijazahmad K.
    03/13/2019 07:31

    Khud galti karta ha Khud ilzaam lagata haa

  • Vasim G.
    03/13/2019 07:10

    Mera pm chor hai

  • Arif B.
    03/13/2019 06:05

    Feku

  • Ravi D.
    03/13/2019 05:40

    आतंकवादी खुद भाजपा में है इसका क्या करना चाहिए ??

  • Tanveer M.
    03/13/2019 04:40

    Something else in the heart is speaking something else with the mouth.Loves and Politics are the same .It does not listen to any poor .

  • Tarik P.
    03/13/2019 02:03

    Modi is a disgrace.

  • Ashraf B.
    03/12/2019 15:40

    U killed a crow

  • Sanjib D.
    03/12/2019 13:22

    Only Tmc