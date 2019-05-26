back

PM Modi Bats For India’s First-Time Voters

MISSION 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants his party workers to win the trust of India’s first-time voters. ☝️

01/14/2019 11:42 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 9:45 AM
604 comments

  • Anjani K.
    05/26/2019 04:26

    Thanks and best of luck for glorious victory!!!!!!!

  • Narasimha K.
    05/23/2019 09:35

    Dhanyad sab Modi sir

  • SunilThakur S.
    05/20/2019 18:28

    BJP

  • Kuldep K.
    04/20/2019 19:50

    Aap Ke Saath Hain Hum

  • Kuldep K.
    04/20/2019 19:50

    So quit

  • Subhrajyoti B.
    02/12/2019 09:05

    Prom e sis

  • DeboJyoti D.
    02/12/2019 03:57

    First time voter is votes for "Unity in the Diversity " of the nation, Bandemataram.

  • Narsibhai P.
    02/11/2019 17:09

    Feku

  • Shahnawaz H.
    02/11/2019 06:02

    Then why lost in 5 states so badly.. ??

  • Soumodeep G.
    02/10/2019 17:08

    You are right so will chose you definitely. Not a Pappu

  • Sankar Y.
    02/10/2019 15:33

    Waste fellow Narendra Modi Zafppa gadu

  • Monu S.
    02/10/2019 15:32

    BJP bhagao desh bachao

  • Ayan K.
    02/10/2019 10:54

    Well l ll be a first time vote Aimim is back 2019mai

  • Sana R.
    02/10/2019 10:12

    :))

  • Pro N.
    02/10/2019 00:11

    Are you crazy!? I would have give you my vote .please keep the winter next 3 months 😂😂

  • Habeeb K.
    02/09/2019 22:49

    A guy talks about promises after his credibility is seen zero... Politician can do anything literally... I wish we had a option rather than feku and raga... Poor us should bear this crisis

  • Jering T.
    02/09/2019 19:51

    Feku ji jara kaam fekna suru kijiye

  • Biplab B.
    02/09/2019 19:44

    Modi ji

  • Prince S.
    02/09/2019 12:24

    Ar Chutiya mat banaw

  • Ayush K.
    02/09/2019 10:10

    Loooolll jumla

