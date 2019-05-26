back
PM Modi Bats For India’s First-Time Voters
MISSION 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants his party workers to win the trust of India’s first-time voters. ☝️
01/14/2019 11:42 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 9:45 AM
- 312.9k
- 10.4k
- 690
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
604 comments
Anjani K.05/26/2019 04:26
Thanks and best of luck for glorious victory!!!!!!!
Narasimha K.05/23/2019 09:35
Dhanyad sab Modi sir
SunilThakur S.05/20/2019 18:28
BJP
Kuldep K.04/20/2019 19:50
Aap Ke Saath Hain Hum
Kuldep K.04/20/2019 19:50
So quit
Subhrajyoti B.02/12/2019 09:05
Prom e sis
DeboJyoti D.02/12/2019 03:57
First time voter is votes for "Unity in the Diversity " of the nation, Bandemataram.
Narsibhai P.02/11/2019 17:09
Feku
Shahnawaz H.02/11/2019 06:02
Then why lost in 5 states so badly.. ??
Soumodeep G.02/10/2019 17:08
You are right so will chose you definitely. Not a Pappu
Sankar Y.02/10/2019 15:33
Waste fellow Narendra Modi Zafppa gadu
Monu S.02/10/2019 15:32
BJP bhagao desh bachao
Ayan K.02/10/2019 10:54
Well l ll be a first time vote Aimim is back 2019mai
Sana R.02/10/2019 10:12
:))
Pro N.02/10/2019 00:11
Are you crazy!? I would have give you my vote .please keep the winter next 3 months 😂😂
Habeeb K.02/09/2019 22:49
A guy talks about promises after his credibility is seen zero... Politician can do anything literally... I wish we had a option rather than feku and raga... Poor us should bear this crisis
Jering T.02/09/2019 19:51
Feku ji jara kaam fekna suru kijiye
Biplab B.02/09/2019 19:44
Modi ji
Prince S.02/09/2019 12:24
Ar Chutiya mat banaw
Ayush K.02/09/2019 10:10
Loooolll jumla