back
PM Modi calls for strict action in Birbhum killings case
"I appeal to the people of Bengal not to forgive those who committed such a crime and those who support such criminals." Prime Minister Modi denounced the Birbhum killings in this speech.
24/03/2022 1:52 PM
- 40.1K
- 867
- 250
232 comments
Brut India6 hours
Here’s a history of political violence in Bengal: https://www.hindustantimes.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly-election/a-look-back-at-the-history-of-bengal-s-political-violence-101617365703925.html
Zulfiqar A.6 hours
The Butcher off Gujrat is Criminal Extremest Racist Corrupt Modi😡 Who’s Shameless unbelievable Shameless😡
Ibrahim S.11 hours
This Phenku only barks when something happens in Non BJP government states., have he repent or have stand on solidarity when the farmers have been killed by the BJP minister son UP? Gajab topibaaz aadhmi hay ye 🤣🤣🤣
Alexander A.12 hours
The real fraud BJP and congress They have looted India . Corrupt and fraud party BJP and congress
Sam S.15 hours
Ask modi culprit to justify for innocent Muslims killed under his government
Sam S.15 hours
Puppet of RSS terrorist organization conspiracies to harassing and killing innocent Muslims
Vinayak V.21 hours
Next we will capture Bengal and make it a western headquarter of hindus
Maheboob G.21 hours
Dhongi
Ansar A.a day
i dont suppourt any violence....but PM sir has no right to condemn if he cant condemn delhi riot during his tenure and many more incident....wake up this man is liar ...gujarat was butchered just by the saying that muslim burnt train but no prove to satisfy the claim....
Izaz R.a day
Ismme bharatiya senani kaha se aa gaye
Izaz R.a day
Kaash aisa statement aap godhra kaand k baad bhi dete.
Muhammad A.a day
Modi is terrorist
Foolessur T.a day
These were the people who are betraying Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Shree Narendranath Modi ji will correct the injustices perpetrated under Dusti Didi.Jai Bharat Mata
Aditya D.a day
Ab bjp wale bangla files nikal dega
Sampad M.a day
This gon was sleeping during the godhara killings
Sadikur R.a day
Look who is talking this RSS extremist criminal was responsible for gujarat riot were thousands of innocent poor people died He probably don't know that most victims in bengol are Muslims otherwise he remains silence we sow in Delhi and other genocide against Muslims
Allan P.a day
Nice movie Must watch https://youtu.be/IA4crStEzoU
Rakesh R.2 days
This guy looting all indians after elections in the form of exorbitant taxes on petrol prices..shameless person he is
Sachin S.2 days
Shame
Bijend K.2 days
Death sentence to all who took part