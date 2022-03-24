back

PM Modi calls for strict action in Birbhum killings case

"I appeal to the people of Bengal not to forgive those who committed such a crime and those who support such criminals." Prime Minister Modi denounced the Birbhum killings in this speech.

24/03/2022 1:52 PM
  • 40.1K
  • 250

Portraits

  1. 2:06

    Man Saves Monkeys In The Nick Of Time

  2. 7:13

    Reza And Puja: An Indo-Pak Love Story

  3. 2:49

    Why I Quit My Job To Sell Idlis

  4. 6:30

    Scindia defends Air India’s privatisation

  5. 3:30

    PM Modi calls for strict action in Birbhum killings case

  6. 6:04

    Smriti Irani's dramatic life, career and politics

232 comments

  • Brut India
    6 hours

    Here’s a history of political violence in Bengal: https://www.hindustantimes.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly-election/a-look-back-at-the-history-of-bengal-s-political-violence-101617365703925.html

  • Zulfiqar A.
    6 hours

    The Butcher off Gujrat is Criminal Extremest Racist Corrupt Modi😡 Who’s Shameless unbelievable Shameless😡

  • Ibrahim S.
    11 hours

    This Phenku only barks when something happens in Non BJP government states., have he repent or have stand on solidarity when the farmers have been killed by the BJP minister son UP? Gajab topibaaz aadhmi hay ye 🤣🤣🤣

  • Alexander A.
    12 hours

    The real fraud BJP and congress They have looted India . Corrupt and fraud party BJP and congress

  • Sam S.
    15 hours

    Ask modi culprit to justify for innocent Muslims killed under his government

  • Sam S.
    15 hours

    Puppet of RSS terrorist organization conspiracies to harassing and killing innocent Muslims

  • Vinayak V.
    21 hours

    Next we will capture Bengal and make it a western headquarter of hindus

  • Maheboob G.
    21 hours

    Dhongi

  • Ansar A.
    a day

    i dont suppourt any violence....but PM sir has no right to condemn if he cant condemn delhi riot during his tenure and many more incident....wake up this man is liar ...gujarat was butchered just by the saying that muslim burnt train but no prove to satisfy the claim....

  • Izaz R.
    a day

    Ismme bharatiya senani kaha se aa gaye

  • Izaz R.
    a day

    Kaash aisa statement aap godhra kaand k baad bhi dete.

  • Muhammad A.
    a day

    Modi is terrorist

  • Foolessur T.
    a day

    These were the people who are betraying Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Shree Narendranath Modi ji will correct the injustices perpetrated under Dusti Didi.Jai Bharat Mata

  • Aditya D.
    a day

    Ab bjp wale bangla files nikal dega

  • Sampad M.
    a day

    This gon was sleeping during the godhara killings

  • Sadikur R.
    a day

    Look who is talking this RSS extremist criminal was responsible for gujarat riot were thousands of innocent poor people died He probably don't know that most victims in bengol are Muslims otherwise he remains silence we sow in Delhi and other genocide against Muslims

  • Allan P.
    a day

    Nice movie Must watch https://youtu.be/IA4crStEzoU

  • Rakesh R.
    2 days

    This guy looting all indians after elections in the form of exorbitant taxes on petrol prices..shameless person he is

  • Sachin S.
    2 days

    Shame

  • Bijend K.
    2 days

    Death sentence to all who took part

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.