back

PM Modi Explains The Air Strike

In Ghaziabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at opposition parties for the questions raised on India's recent air strikes in Pakistan. 🇮🇳🇵🇰😡

03/08/2019 7:08 PMupdated: 03/08/2019 7:38 PM
  • 333.0k
  • 1.0k

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

886 comments

  • Parimal R.
    05/25/2019 04:39

    Jai Shri Ram

  • Manoj C.
    04/26/2019 18:45

    Magar bai kam se kam Ajhar Mehmood ko mar kar War khatam karni thi, na ki wahan ke cheel or kawon ko mar kar.

  • Vishal G.
    03/31/2019 14:21

    Jai Hind Bharat Mata Ki Jai Vande Mataram Jay Maharashtra

  • Sunil K.
    03/31/2019 14:18

    Sena pe pura Bharosa hai aur aapki Fake Degree pe bhi😂😂

  • Pramod J.
    03/31/2019 14:05

    He wants vote by playing with our feeling 1s again

  • Harender S.
    03/31/2019 13:37

    Best. P m. Narendar. Modi. Ji. 20. 19

  • Puru S.
    03/31/2019 12:59

    Bhaiya BRUT, Kisko support karte ho ??? BJP ya Congress ko?? Ya phir transgender ho?

  • Mohan P.
    03/31/2019 11:45

    Fake no I

  • Pragya S.
    03/31/2019 05:44

    Haya Wakil Poorva Rai Good Morning from Modi guys! 😂

  • Vinay S.
    03/31/2019 04:59

    Bhakto please bend over 😂😂😂

  • अक्षय ब.
    03/31/2019 04:39

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=130978758026701&id=100033437319016

  • Shankar D.
    03/31/2019 04:26

    Nahi raili karana chahiye tha

  • Dipak K.
    03/31/2019 03:22

    A damheto modi me he

  • Sanju S.
    03/31/2019 03:16

    अब की बार मोदी सरकार

  • Farhaan A.
    03/31/2019 03:02

    The gathering is blinded and controlled by ILLUMINATI

  • Parkashbhai P.
    03/31/2019 02:35

    Jay hind,

  • Nav D.
    03/31/2019 02:11

    जुमलेबाज़, झूठा

  • Sominath M.
    03/31/2019 01:41

    मोदी

  • Sahebarao S.
    03/30/2019 21:24

    नमो नमो

  • Hemanta S.
    03/30/2019 19:48

    Modi g ki Jay bharat Mata ki Jay