back
PM Modi Explains The Air Strike
In Ghaziabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at opposition parties for the questions raised on India's recent air strikes in Pakistan. 🇮🇳🇵🇰😡
03/08/2019 7:08 PMupdated: 03/08/2019 7:38 PM
- 333.0k
- 14.8k
- 1.0k
886 comments
Parimal R.05/25/2019 04:39
Jai Shri Ram
Manoj C.04/26/2019 18:45
Magar bai kam se kam Ajhar Mehmood ko mar kar War khatam karni thi, na ki wahan ke cheel or kawon ko mar kar.
Vishal G.03/31/2019 14:21
Jai Hind Bharat Mata Ki Jai Vande Mataram Jay Maharashtra
Sunil K.03/31/2019 14:18
Sena pe pura Bharosa hai aur aapki Fake Degree pe bhi😂😂
Pramod J.03/31/2019 14:05
He wants vote by playing with our feeling 1s again
Harender S.03/31/2019 13:37
Best. P m. Narendar. Modi. Ji. 20. 19
Puru S.03/31/2019 12:59
Bhaiya BRUT, Kisko support karte ho ??? BJP ya Congress ko?? Ya phir transgender ho?
Mohan P.03/31/2019 11:45
Fake no I
Pragya S.03/31/2019 05:44
Haya Wakil Poorva Rai Good Morning from Modi guys! 😂
Vinay S.03/31/2019 04:59
Bhakto please bend over 😂😂😂
अक्षय ब.03/31/2019 04:39
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=130978758026701&id=100033437319016
Shankar D.03/31/2019 04:26
Nahi raili karana chahiye tha
Dipak K.03/31/2019 03:22
A damheto modi me he
Sanju S.03/31/2019 03:16
अब की बार मोदी सरकार
Farhaan A.03/31/2019 03:02
The gathering is blinded and controlled by ILLUMINATI
Parkashbhai P.03/31/2019 02:35
Jay hind,
Nav D.03/31/2019 02:11
जुमलेबाज़, झूठा
Sominath M.03/31/2019 01:41
मोदी
Sahebarao S.03/30/2019 21:24
नमो नमो
Hemanta S.03/30/2019 19:48
Modi g ki Jay bharat Mata ki Jay