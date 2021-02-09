back
PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Azad’s Farewell
Prime Minister Narendra Modi choked up as he looked back at his relationship with Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is retiring from the Rajya Sabha.
09/02/2021 4:12 PM
1070 comments
Bi N.18 hours
Modi-Gulam friendship is inspiring..but BJP party workers always talk hate speech on Muslims..they have to learn from Modiji.
Sage S.2 days
A good example of democracy, mutual respect and admiration across the divide of party, religion and region.
Shivu B.2 days
MP<PM😊😊😊
Syed A.3 days
OSCAR LAO BHOSDIWALON
Azmathulla S.3 days
Tell this character to stop acting and start performing instead
Sri B.3 days
Dilpkumar ya rajkapur koun chagaya tuge
Muhammad I.3 days
Terre Maa Dee phudee
Mohammed F.3 days
waah ky acting karta hai waah ky acting karta hai😂
Shahinur J.3 days
Joker
Aratrika G.3 days
Good acting!! Bollywood surely needs versatile actor like him
Satyendera S.3 days
Dramebasj
Alnwaj K.4 days
And the goes after the the Actor of the century Mr. 😉
Prince V.4 days
Best actor of the century Hitler 😂😂😂 dallal
Kiran C.4 days
No1 actor
ಶ್ರೀನಿಧಿ ಶ.4 days
Lier
Ali B.4 days
Indian farmers???
Rangaswamy Y.4 days
Best 👍
Kamrul I.4 days
The dirty bloody monkey.
Shan A.4 days
When is this crocodile retiring 😕
Shikha R.4 days
One n only PM who can cry fr the leader of opposition... Salute to u Modiji