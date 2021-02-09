back

PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Azad’s Farewell

Prime Minister Narendra Modi choked up as he looked back at his relationship with Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is retiring from the Rajya Sabha.

09/02/2021 4:12 PM
  • 412.5K
  • 1.2K

Politics

  1. 3:53

    Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay

  2. 2:41

    BJP Convoy Pelted With Stones In WB

  3. 5:52

    The Life Of Farmer-Politician Chaudhary Charan Singh

  4. 3:19

    Modi Bats For Privatisation

  5. 3:32

    Asaduddin Owaisi Attacks Government On China, Farm Laws

  6. 3:55

    PM Modi Vs. Opposition On “Andolan Jeevi”

1070 comments

  • Bi N.
    18 hours

    Modi-Gulam friendship is inspiring..but BJP party workers always talk hate speech on Muslims..they have to learn from Modiji.

  • Sage S.
    2 days

    A good example of democracy, mutual respect and admiration across the divide of party, religion and region.

  • Shivu B.
    2 days

    MP<PM😊😊😊

  • Syed A.
    3 days

    OSCAR LAO BHOSDIWALON

  • Azmathulla S.
    3 days

    Tell this character to stop acting and start performing instead

  • Sri B.
    3 days

    Dilpkumar ya rajkapur koun chagaya tuge

  • Muhammad I.
    3 days

    Terre Maa Dee phudee

  • Mohammed F.
    3 days

    waah ky acting karta hai waah ky acting karta hai😂

  • Shahinur J.
    3 days

    Joker

  • Aratrika G.
    3 days

    Good acting!! Bollywood surely needs versatile actor like him

  • Satyendera S.
    3 days

    Dramebasj

  • Alnwaj K.
    4 days

    And the goes after the the Actor of the century Mr. 😉

  • Prince V.
    4 days

    Best actor of the century Hitler 😂😂😂 dallal

  • Kiran C.
    4 days

    No1 actor

  • ಶ್ರೀನಿಧಿ ಶ.
    4 days

    Lier

  • Ali B.
    4 days

    Indian farmers???

  • Rangaswamy Y.
    4 days

    Best 👍

  • Kamrul I.
    4 days

    The dirty bloody monkey.

  • Shan A.
    4 days

    When is this crocodile retiring 😕

  • Shikha R.
    4 days

    One n only PM who can cry fr the leader of opposition... Salute to u Modiji

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.