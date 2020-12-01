back
PM Modi Is Baffled By This New Trend
"What hasn’t even happened, what will never happen, is being spread as rumours." Watch the Prime Minister defend what his government has done for farmers.
01/12/2020 1:27 PM
- 130.5K
- 1.2K
- 450
428 comments
Atik R.a day
Apna tarif apne muh se suno... Waah modi Waah...
Fasi M.5 days
First time in history on earth PM is compared with Hitler
Thangvel G.5 days
किसानो कि आयात बढ़ी या नहीं बढ़ी, मोदी जी के दाढ़ी और बाल ज़रूर बढे हैं, चलो, कुछ तो बढ़ रहा हैं, अच्छा हैं l
Waheed U.6 days
Lanati kuta
Richard S.6 days
I want ox tail soup
Gurpreet G.6 days
Modi chor
Fräñk6 days
Instead of speaking to yourself give a pressmeet and answer the citizens ...last pressmeet you gave was 7 years back 😏
Si B.15/12/2020 13:19
We trusted you past 5 years believing you on the reduction of petrol prices 🙏..we have had enough believing ur lies
Zeeshan A.15/12/2020 09:42
Worst pm
Sol S.15/12/2020 05:24
With no offence, how can a corrupted man lead a huge country like India?
Ashar M.14/12/2020 22:15
Hazar ke note kaha hei be,hone wale hei nahi ho gaye hei.
Tintin K.14/12/2020 02:45
Fekku
Shahul K.13/12/2020 17:16
Agar Aparichit sunega toh tumhe ANDKUPAM, KUMBIPAKAM aur KRIMIBOHJANAM ki saja dega, bas karo modiji kitna zhoot bologe tum
Pranab G.13/12/2020 15:40
Feku buddha
Aadam S.13/12/2020 15:36
No speech 🎤.... Please give a press conference clear all the issues and let farmers return
Hussian I.13/12/2020 15:14
Bhoonk mat nahi to phaar key rakh deingay
Pampa R.13/12/2020 04:58
The farmers need to be consulted and their doubts clarified. Every ailing public sector should not be transferred to private players. The govt could have helped farmers to form a co- operative of their own to help them access loans and other govt facilities and access the market to get proper price for their products.
Timir J.12/12/2020 16:55
We Bangladeshi pray and hope that Modi ji will continue as Indian Prime Minister for next 2 more terms at least! Please 🙏
Waseem S.12/12/2020 13:26
When we were child and the teacher says “ Kutta Bonkta Hai” , Translate into English. All of our children replied that “ The Dog are Barking “ . Actually the teacher predicted that maybe some Foolish peoples like “Modi” you will face in Future and when He was Barking foolishly like now presenting himself, in response you just saying He is Barking..
Anuj T.12/12/2020 09:50
ऐसी निर्लज्ज उद्योगपतियों का दलाली करने वाली सरकार जो अपने हर एक कुकर्म को राष्ट्रवाद और धर्म के पीछे छिपा लेती है. इस कृषि बिल का एकमात्र मकसद है उद्योगपतियों का दलाली करना है, धीरे-धीरे एफसीआई को खत्म कर देना ,भंडारण क्षमता की सीमा को खत्म कर देना, और कॉन्ट्रैक्ट खेती को बढ़ावा देना .एक तरफ तो तुम किसान को ₹6000 सालाना दे रहे हो एक डेढ़ साल से और दूसरी तरफ अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर कच्चे तेल सस्ता होने के बावजूद भी टैक्स बढ़ाकर डीजल में लाखों करोड़ों रुपए लूट लिए . यह है असली दोगला नीति. क्योंकि सबसे ज्यादा एफसीआई अनाज की खरीदारी पंजाब हरियाणा जैसे राज्यों से करती थी इसलिए वहां पर पर ज्यादा विरोध हो रहा है. कृषि बिल इतना ही अच्छा था तो तुम्हारा सत्ता में भागीदार सहयोगी मंत्रि ने इस्तीफा क्यों दे दिया. इतना बड़ा फ्रॉड है देश पर कर्ज दोगुना कर दिया पेट्रोल डीजल में पब्लिक को लूट लिया, हमारे सेना मर गए और चीन का नाम तक नहीं ले पाया डरपोक बेशर्म