back
PM Modi Lanced Into Congress Party's Treatment of Late Singer Kishore Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought up a decades-old story about the Congress party's treatment of singer Kishore Kumar during the Emergency.
06/29/2018 1:30 AM
- 516.7k
- 11.5k
- 1.1k
993 comments
Sneha S.07/02/2019 07:19
Such a cartoon he is, wonder how people listen to him....can't tolerate him for more than a minute
Singh T.06/29/2019 02:35
Nehru/rajive/Indra/ or ab Kishore Kumar ..sab Ka time ayega
Biswajeet D.07/23/2018 17:58
I always think that why the bjp is spreading so much hate for congress by telling people wrong history or providing wrong data or by telling all negative aspects of the congress party So after a little bit of research I found it the bjp actually targeting the upcoming voters and their no is nearly 13.3 crs (twice of the population of France) They are spreading hate to only attract the upcoming voters and they are doing it very smartly first they did a character assassination of the opposition leader, secondly they spread wrong data through social media, thirdly they misrepresented the data, fourthly they are showing Modi as a great leader by his foreign tours Smart work but people who have brains will not vote for you
Joe I.07/23/2018 13:56
Hello PM, I want to ask same thing to you, You forget about past (past is past). Today what about actor Prakash Raj, you and your people threatened him to do not talk anything against BJP Agenda other wise you will face the problem. Not only Actor Prakash Raj, your people threatened to so many VVIPs in India . Please answer this question. You are act like dictator, it is also like Emergency.
Jitu K.07/23/2018 12:31
achha tha tab tu PM nahi tha nahi to TV bhi nahi aya hota
Suresh J.07/08/2018 18:38
We do not want old stories. People are thinking East and West Pakistan bifurcation.. historic achievements done by the past Iron PM of Indira Gandhiji.. Peoples want all the cow slaughter areas are closed or not in UP . Why there are so many rifts in foreign policy.
Kaleem P.07/07/2018 11:56
Minister Jayant Sinha Garlands 8 Men Who Killed Meat Trader In Jharkhand - NDTV https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/minister-jayant-sinha-garlands-8-men-who-killed-meat-trader-in-jharkhand-1879268
Simone T.07/06/2018 09:55
Why is this relevant to me and my city Mr Modi and it’s not like Kishori kumar example is making my life better.
Babra K.07/06/2018 00:19
Loo karlo baat .... Ab yahi kahani baki reh gayi thee , fainku ji ki
Nasser B.07/05/2018 23:31
Joker
R N.07/05/2018 22:41
People are pleased careful this government is not good while doing only miss missing from public
R N.07/05/2018 22:40
What is your think Shatrughan Sinha why are you harassment in BJP he also good actor first see your collar
Altaf K.07/05/2018 21:31
Bakwass...??? Non sense....!!! Why did he started decades old topic, talk about persent and think about Future of INDIA. Just diverting the minds of poor pupils.
Adnan Z.07/05/2018 20:51
ye sab sunne ke lye pm nhi banaya tha
Nill M.07/05/2018 19:58
Ache din ka kya hua
Gerry E.07/05/2018 19:38
What's the use of speaking about the past,Don't waste,Try to do your best...
Mayur K.07/05/2018 19:22
P.M HAI..??? BAKATKAAR PR B BOLO SAHEB .. AUR KUCH KARO BACHCHIYO BETIYO AURTO KI HIFAZAT K LIE.. STORY SUNANA BAND KRO....
Pragun S.07/05/2018 18:59
All idiots why can't they just stop attacking each other and do actually the job they have been elected for
Chetna Y.07/05/2018 18:42
What about padmavati..!! 😒😒
Amir W.07/05/2018 18:17
Why our PM talk about past but not present?