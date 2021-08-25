back
PM Modi On Arun Jaitley
In this 2019 speech, PM Modi explained why the media loved Arun Jaitley. Yesterday was the former finance minister's second death anniversary.
25/08/2021 9:44 AMupdated: 25/08/2021 9:46 AM
- 20.4K
- 174
- 22
22 comments
Baktiyar A.3 days
If he was from Congress BJP would have replace chacha nehru ji
Girish P.7 days
Jaitliji you done a great mistake, you promot Modi, a bad decision for our country.
Asim R.7 days
Chal.hutiya
Kimiraik R.25/08/2021 15:03
He is a big corrupt
Vijaylakshmi N.25/08/2021 14:53
Who misses a corrupt @$$hole ?
Amandeep S.25/08/2021 14:25
Jaitly, shushma, vajpayi, sheela, judge loya, all got taken out by Mota Bhai..u wonder why advani doesn't speak?😃
Rajesh S.25/08/2021 12:48
Feku express 🤣🤣
Rajesh S.25/08/2021 12:13
Good evening ☀️
आशा र.25/08/2021 11:45
In 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' Hagrid raises monster Aragog in his cupboard..same way Jaitley was mentoring Modi. 😂
Annapurna R.25/08/2021 11:37
Really we miss you sir we all love you
Prashanth A.25/08/2021 11:16
Thankfully, he was a better leader than you!
Adeel S.25/08/2021 10:57
chowkidar hi chor hai
Amar S.25/08/2021 10:53
Lecture series 🤔
Imtiyaz K.25/08/2021 10:50
please do press conference
Subhash N.25/08/2021 10:49
मोदी की वजह से अरुण जेटली बदनाम हुए ।
Neeraj S.25/08/2021 10:26
Excellent speech..!!! But after hearing this all the Jihadis & Librandus are openly weeping from their [email protected]@#*. It's burnol moment for them. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Rudolph M.25/08/2021 10:07
Jaitley criticised falling rupee, rising fuel prices, GST, farm reforms and privatisation of State assets. I'm sure he is glad he is not around to defend and apologise for feku government's about turn policies.
Brut India25/08/2021 10:03
He was recommended as one of the experts and leaders who openly spoke about LGBT+ issues by ‘Out Leadership’. Here are some more lesser-known facts about India’s former finance minister: https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/arun-jaitley-death-anniversary-lesser-known-facts-about-indias-former-finance-minister
John S.25/08/2021 10:02
Feku Feku
Abilash A.25/08/2021 10:00
kuch bhi..